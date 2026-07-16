Influencer discovers fiancé’s alleged cheating — 50-minute exposé shows what happened

A 22-year-old influencer who allegedly found out that her ex-fiancé was cheating on her posted a 50-minute exposé on YouTube, claiming that she found screenshots of him repeatedly visiting an address in Hougang — which she suspected was the home of another girl.

The Singapore-based content creator, @mabelkeeee on TikTok, has over 75,400 followers on the platform and is known for her lifestyle and fashion content, with each video garnering at least 30,000 views.

On July 15, she posted a YouTube video titled, “How I found out my fiancé of 7 years was cheating on me”, prompting a flood of TikTok reactions and Reddit reposts of the exposé.

Here’s a breakdown of what happened.

Scroll to continue reading Follow Stomp on WhatsApp and Telegram

1. Engaged after six-year relationship

In the video, Kee says that she was together with her ex-fiancé for seven years, from 2019 to 2026, and the pair was engaged on Oct 17, 2025.

Despite her ex not having a full-time job as he was still in polytechnic, she says she “saw a lot of potential” in their future. Their relationship was going strong despite three major breakups in 2020, 2022, and 2025, she says.

Kee adds that she has currently planned the wedding fully, and the couple had even paid a deposit for wedding vendors.

2. Forwarded a message saying ‘Divorce that red flag’

On May 2, her then-fiancé wanted to have a “boys’ night” with his friends at a club, and had asked for permission from Kee four to five days prior, which she initially agreed to.

However, when the day came, she “lashed out at him” and “said a lot of hurtful stuff”. She then confided in a friend, who told her to “divorce that red flag” — a text which she later forwarded to her private Telegram channel.

3. Couple takes a break, then-fiance reconsiders engagement

The pair agreed to “take a break”. However, he maintained that he was “reconsidering (the) engagement”. In the following two weeks, she baked his “favourite treats”, sent him an apology letter, and made a basket containing things she knew he needed.

“I wanted to prove to him that I can change, I guess, and not crash out like that again. And that I was going to be less emotionally dependent on him,” she says.

4. Discovers handwritten note comparing Kee and another girl

On June 10, he agreed to give the relationship another chance during a chat they had at his house.

Just a day later, she found a photo of a note he allegedly wrote on his iPad, weighing the “good” and “bad” of Kee and another girl.

She explained that he had been calling a girl named P En (not her real name) in August 2025 for school assignments, despite Kee advising him to stay away.

“He promised me like he swear on his mother, father, everybody on his entire life, nothing happening,” she says.

5. Ex admits to being infatuated with other girl

However, when confronted about P En, Kee says that he had “admitted to having infatuation for her”.

“And he keeps saying it’s not really feelings. It’s just a bit of infatuation because like she’s nice,” she says.

Still, she agreed to give him another chance.

6. Snoops on his phone, finds Grab receipts

On June 13, Kee went through his phone and found Grab receipts of rides to a HDB block in Hougang — an address he had repeatedly visited in 2025.

One of these trips was taken on May 16, and he had told her he was at his grandmother’s house at the time. On other occasions, she alleged that he made up excuses for his presence at the location, despite staying there for six hours.

7. Girl posts screenshot matching Hougang HDB address

Kee says that she found out P En stays at the Hougang HDB address he was frequenting, from an Instagram post.

Kee and her friend had even compared the cracks on a wall in P En’s Instagram post, tracking her to the Hougang address and confirming she lived there.

8. Confronts other girl

Kee then arranged to meet P En with her friends, who denied that she was involved with Kee’s ex. During the conversation, they asked P En to call Kee’s ex, which she refused.

9. Alleges multiple instances meeting other girl

Kee lists multiple instances of her then-fiance at the Hougang address from 2025 to 2026, despite giving different reasons for his presence there.

When Kee confronted him about the inconsistencies in his story, he apparently “kept emphasising the fact that he lost feelings” for her.

10. Kee breaks off engagement

Later, Kee decided to break off the engagement, stating that she “had enough of being disrespected”.

When she posted about the incident on TikTok, she says netizens had come forward with similar encounters with P En.

However, she alleges that he continued to deny the cheating allegations, calling her “crazy” for accusing him of it.

11. Sells wedding book for $30

Kee also says that she was selling a list of wedding planning resources such as vendors, bouquet inspirations, and suggested dinner timelines, for $30.

“I was planning this wedding for months. And I think that my hard work in planning the wedding shouldn’t be going to waste.”

Have something to say? Join in!

See something interesting? Contribute your story to us.