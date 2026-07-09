The glamorous football wives and girlfriends scoring style points this World Cup 2026

We previously rounded up the footballers at the 2026 FIFA World Cup who had fans swooning.

Now, it’s time to shine the spotlight on the glamorous WAGs (wives and girlfriends) making an impression in the stands and on social media too.

From actresses and singers to models and influencers, these ladies have been serving looks while supporting some of football’s biggest stars. Some are celebrities in their own right, while others have quietly built loyal followings of their own.

In no particular order, here are 10 women turning heads at the World Cup this year:

1. Georgina Rodriguez, 32

Partner: Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal)

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PHOTOS: GEORGINAGIO/INSTAGRAM

Calling Georgina Rodriguez a WAG almost feels like underselling her.

The former Gucci sales assistant now boasts more than 60 million Instagram followers, stars in her own Netflix reality series, I Am Georgina, and regularly sits front row at the most coveted fashion shows.

She met Cristiano Ronaldo in 2016 while working at a Gucci boutique in Madrid, where the Portuguese superstar was reportedly instantly smitten. Nearly a decade later, they’re one of football’s most recognisable power couples, with five children in tow.

2. Antonela Roccuzzo, 38

Husband: Lionel Messi (Argentina)

PHOTOS: ANTONELAROCCUZZO/INSTAGRAM

Some love stories begin with a swipe. Antonela Roccuzzo and Lionel Messi’s romance began when they were just kids growing up in Rosario, Argentina.

The pair started dating in the late 2000s before tying the knot in 2017 in what many dubbed Argentina’s “wedding of the century”. Despite being married to arguably the greatest footballer of all time, Antonela has remained refreshingly down-to-earth. It’s no surprise that the they’re one of football’s favourite couples.

3. Bruna Biancardi, 32

Partner: Neymar Jr (Brazil)

PHOTOS: BRUNABIANCARDI/INSTAGRAM

Bruna Biancardi has become one of Brazil’s biggest lifestyle influencers, sharing everything from designer fashion to motherhood with millions of followers.

She and Neymar began dating in 2021 and have weathered several public break-ups and reconciliations. The couple now share children together, proving their love story has had as many twists and turns as a football final.

4. Ester Exposito, 26

Linked to: Kylian Mbappe (France)

PHOTOS: BACKGRID_USA/INSTAGRAM, ESTER_EXPOSITO/INSTAGRAM

Even before she was linked to Kylian Mbappe, Ester Exposito was already one of Spain’s biggest stars thanks to hit Netflix drama, Elite.

Her signature icy blonde hair, piercing blue eyes and effortless red-carpet style have made her a fashion favourite across Europe. While neither has publicly confirmed the relationship, the rumoured pairing has certainly captured fans’ attention.

5. Saffie Khan, 28

Fiancé: Curtis Jones (England)

PHOTOS: SAFFIEKHAN_/INSTAGRAM

While Liverpool midfielder Curtis Jones has made his name on the pitch, Saffie Khan has quietly built a loyal following of her own.

The childhood sweethearts have been together since their teenage years and are now engaged with a son together. From luxury holidays to coordinated date-night outfits, her social media offers a glimpse into a relationship that’s as stylish as it is sweet.

6. Rika Izumi, 37

Husband: Shogo Taniguchi (Japan)

PHOTOS: VANTIXMAG/INSTAGRAM, RIKA_IZUMI/INSTAGRAM

Japanese actress and model Rika Izumi has been a familiar face in television and fashion magazines for years, but anime fans may know her best as Sailor Mercury in the live-action series Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon.

She married Japan defender Shogo Taniguchi in 2024 after the couple kept their relationship largely out of the public eye. Fans often joke that she looks like she stepped straight out of a live-action manga adaptation herself — and honestly, with her porcelain skin, twinkling eyes and perfect hair...they’re not wrong.

7. Kim Jin-kyung, 29

Husband: Kim Seung-gyu (South Korea)

PHOTOS: JINKYUNG3_3/INSTAGRAM

Standing at 1.76m, Kim Jin-kyung first shot to fame as runner-up on Korea’s Next Top Model before becoming a familiar face on Korean variety shows and dramas.

She married goalkeeper Kim Seung-gyu in 2024 after reportedly being introduced through mutual friends. The couple recently welcomed their first child together.

With runway-worthy looks and an infectious personality, she’s become one of South Korea’s most recognisable celebrity wives.

8. Ashlyn Castro, 28

Linked to: Jude Bellingham (England)

PHOTOS: REUTERS, ASHLYNCASTRO/INSTAGRAM

Ashlyn Castro has been spotted alongside Jude Bellingham enough times to send football fans into detective mode.

Although the pair have kept things private, the American influencer has attracted plenty of attention for her minimalist style and effortlessly polished aesthetic. Like Bellingham himself, she’s mastered the art of saying very little while keeping everyone talking.

9. Tolami Benson, 24

Fiancé: Bukayo Saka (England)

PHOTOS: TOLAMI_BENSON/INSTAGRAM

Tolami Benson isn’t just supporting Bukayo Saka from the stands — she’s quietly become one of football’s biggest style stars.

The couple have reportedly been together since around 2020, and announced their engagement in Nov 2025 with an engagement ring worth an estimated £200,000. Tolami has become a fashion favourite, with British Vogue even featuring her match-day looks.

10. Tini Stoessel, 29

Partner: Rodrigo De Paul (Argentina)

PHOTOS: TINISTOESSEL/INSTAGRAM

Calling Tini Stoessel a football WAG is a bit like calling Taylor Swift an NFL girlfriend.

The Argentine singer and actress was already filling concert arenas long before she was linked to Rodrigo De Paul, having first found fame on Disney Channel before launching a hugely successful music career. After briefly parting ways, the pair have reportedly rekindled their romance — much to the delight of fans.

Some have been together since childhood. Others found love after football had already made them household names. Either way, these women have become stars in their own right — and they’re proving that the World Cup spotlight extends far beyond the pitch.

Did your favourite World Cup WAG make our list?

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