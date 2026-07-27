Here’s what you need to know about the gan hai phenomenon.

‘Gan hai’ explained: The viral trend involving people digging for seafood at the beach

Videos of groups armed with buckets, nets and shovels combing Singapore’s shores for marine animals have recently gone viral, sparking concern among nature groups.

The activity, known in Chinese as “gan hai” (赶海), has surged in popularity on social media platforms like Douyin and Xiaohongshu, where enthusiasts share videos of themselves foraging for seafood and other marine creatures along beaches at low tide.

Also known as intertidal foraging, the practice may seem like a harmless seaside pastime, but conservationists warn it can disrupt fragile coastal ecosystems and harm marine life if done irresponsibly, particularly given Singapore’s limited marine habitats.

Here’s what you need to know about the gan hai phenomenon — what it is, how it works and whether it is legal in Singapore.

The viral trend involving people digging for seafood

The trend has reached Singapore’s shores, with a recent wave of viral videos drawing large crowds to the country’s beaches.

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A Facebook post shared on the Complaint Singapore page on July 13 raised concerns about the growing practice after Douyin videos showed groups of people foraging for marine life in Singapore’s intertidal areas.

The post included videos and photos showing a large group of people armed with buckets and nets foraging along Changi Beach. At least seven buckets filled with marine creatures could be seen in the footage.

At least seven buckets filled with marine creatures could be seen in the footage. PHOTO: COMPLAINT SINGAPORE/FACEBOOK

They later brought their harvest to the Havelock Palace restaurant, where it was cooked and eaten.

The user said they were not opposed to coastal foraging itself, but were concerned about the “frequency of their visits and the volume of marine wildlife they harvest during each trip.”

They added that they were particularly concerned by the number of fan clams being harvested, noting that the species is listed as vulnerable on Singapore’s Red List of threatened animals.

Citing the Douyin videos, the user said the group appeared to have harvested at least 30 fan clams before later “(celebrating) their catch” at the restaurant.

“Singapore’s natural resources are limited. Whether local or foreign, everyone should respect our environment and practise responsible foraging. Take only what you need, and leave enough for nature to recover,” they wrote.

In another Facebook post shared by science page Just Keep Thinking on July 26, environmental content creator Biogirl MJ also spoke up about people “overharvesting” marine life along Singapore’s shores.

She said the issue was not limited to one restaurant, but reflected a “much bigger problem” about the mindset and intention towards foraging.

Unlike traditional foraging communities such as the indigenous Orang Laut, who have harvested sustainably for generations, she said many of those taking part in the viral trend appeared to be doing it “purely for entertainment”.

“Responsible local foragers understand that if you want nature to provide for you tomorrow, you cannot take everything today,” she said.

She also stressed that Singapore is a small island with limited coastlines and marine habitats, warning that treating its shores like an “all-you-can-eat buffet” could quickly deplete marine life.

The trend has also drawn large crowds to Sembawang Jetty as well, according to Lianhe Zaobao.

What is the ‘gan hai’ phenomenon?

“Gan hai”, which directly translates to “chasing the sea” refers to the practice of venturing onto beaches or mudflats during low tide to search for seafood and marine creatures.

Participants typically look for shellfish such as clams, cockles and crabs, as well as other edible marine life hidden beneath the sand or among the rocks.

The activity is timed around the tides, as large stretches of the seabed become exposed for a few hours when the ride recedes.

Gan hai is originally a traditional form of coastal foraging that has been around for centuries in China’s coastal provinces — and is a practical way for coastal communities to gather food during low tide.

In recent years, however, it has evolved into a leisure activity fuelled by social media. On platforms such as Douyin and Xiaohongshu, creators post videos showcasing their catches.

The trend has since spread beyond China, with enthusiasts in countries including Singapore trying it for themselves.

Is gan hai legal in Singapore?

Whether gan hai is legal in Singapore depends on where the activity takes place.

According to the National Parks Board (NParks), there are certain etiquette members of the public must observe when visiting intertidal zones.

Members of the public are advised not to touch, trample on or collect wildlife.

Responding to Stomp’s queries, NParks said the collection of animals from intertidal zones under the agency’s jurisdiction is restricted.

These intertidal zones include:

Sisters’ Islands Marine Park

Sungei Buloh Wetland Reserve

Labrador Nature Reserve’s rocky shore

Pulau Ubin’s Chek Jawa Wetlands

The Changi intertidal area is one of the few that are beyond NParks’ jurisdiction.

Dr Karenne Tun, group director of the National Biodiversity Centre at NParks, said efforts are focused on public education through online advisories, physical signs and increased patrols for such intertidal areas.

Important not to remove wildlife from their natural habitats: NParks

Acknowledging that the agency was aware of the Facebook post, Dr Tun urged the public to help protect Singapore’s intertidal biodiversity, noting that these habitats are “fragile and critical” to the health of the marine ecosystem.

“The removal of wildlife from their habitats, including intertidal zones, harms our biodiversity and disrupts our ecosystems. Each species plays a unique role in its ecosystem and their removal can have far-reaching consequences on ecosystem services such as pollination, seed dispersal and nutrient cycling,” she said.

Dr Tun added that removing wildlife from their natural habitats can weaken the ecological resilience of Singapore’s coastal ecosystems and further threaten populations of already vulnerable species.

The issue of intertidal foraging is not new. In 2021, social media posts showed families poking and digging up marine creatures such as sea anemones, crabs and jellyfish before placing them in buckets.

Following an influx of visitors to Changi Beach during low tide, NParks stepped up patrols and public education efforts, raising awareness about the harmful effects of touching, collecting or trampling on marine wildlife in their natural habitats.

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