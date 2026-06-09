From Lau Pa Sat to CHIJMES — and even in the skies —Stomp has rounded up the venues where football fans can get in on the World Cup action.

Football fever? Here’s where you can catch the 2026 World Cup action in S’pore

Over the next few weeks, all eyes will be on the US, Canada and Mexico as the 2026 FIFA World Cup action unfolds.

For those eager to find out if Argentina can defend its crown — and if two-time Golden Ball player Lionel Messi will show amidst reports of hamstring fatigue — Stomp has rounded up the top spots where football fans can indulge in the action.

Whether it’s over a pint of beer with other superfans, or high up in the skies, here’s a list of confirmed World Cup screenings.

1. Lau Pa Sat

Lau Pa Sat will be screening all matches across two giant screens. PHOTO: LAU PA SAT

The Republic’s iconic hawker destination transforms into a lively spot for football superfans to catch World Cup matches live in the heart of the city. Lau Pa Sat will be screening every World Cup match on two gigantic 13-inch TV screens from June 12 to July 20.

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A handful of stalls will also be operating 24 hours a day, so fans can enjoy delicious bites throughout the games. Do note that alcohol will not be available for purchase from 3am to 6am daily.

2. SAFRA Clubs

Gather your football kakis and watch the World Cup live at any SAFRA Clubhouse, where matches will be screened live on huge LED screens. SAFRA will screen all matches, barring selected concurrent fixtures that are taking place at the same time. Live screenings at SAFRA Clubs are open to all, with seating available on a first-come-first-serve basis.

Additionally, SAFRA members also have access to special members-only screenings that come with a complimentary drink. Stay tuned to SAFRA’s website for the screening schedule, which will be out soon.

3. KrisWorld Live TV

Singapore Airlines will screen matches live via Sport 24 on KrisWorld Live TV. PHOTO: THE STRAITS TIMES

Flying during the World Cup period? Singapore Airlines customers don’t need to worry about missing out on the action, as the airline will show matches live via Sport 24 on KrisWorld Live TV from June 11 to July 19. The screenings are available on all Boeing 787-10 and Boeing 737-8 aircraft, as well as 41 Airbus A350-900 and eight Boeing 777-300ER aircraft.

Do note that live broadcasts are subject to satellite coverage, broadcaster arrangements, and regulatory approvals on selected routes.

4. CHIJMES

Kick off the World Cup with an opening ceremony at CHIJMES on June 11, in collaboration with the Embassy of Mexico in Singapore and the Singapore-Mexico Chamber of Commerce, the Embassy of the United States of America in Singapore as well as the High Commission of Canada in Singapore.

The historic venue will also be screening all World Cup live matches on the big screen at The Lawn and Basement 1, and relish in an array of snacks and drinks available all day (except 6am to 7am).

5. G.Spa Singapore

Football action and access to a 24-hour spa. PHOTO: G.SPA SINGAPORE/FACEBOOK

Football and a 24-hour spa? That’s a match day experience that fans wouldn’t usually get on an ordinary day, but one that G.Spa Singapore is offering to customers.

The spa, located at 109 Guillemard Road, will be screening all 104 matches live. In between games, customers can enjoy access to hot and cold pools, relaxing massages and unlimited supper all night long. Follow the spa for more details, and to make a reservation.

6. Chimichanga Vivocity

Enjoy the world cup — with a waterfront view. The Mexican restaurant and bar will be offering selected match screenings from June 12 to July 20, with tickets starting from $10.

A single match-day pass includes one complimentary drink and access to all matches on that specific day. An all access pass — which costs $500 — will offer a more elevated experience: access to all matches that the bar will be screening, one complimentary drink per match, and one bar bite per match shown.

7. Harry’s Boat Quay

Harry’s Singapore will be screening World Cup matches exclusively at its Boat Quay outlet. PHOTO: HARRY’S SINGAPORE/FACEBOOK

Harry’s Singapore, a go-to for fans of various sports, has announced its World Cup screening schedule at its Boat Quay outlet. Expect raucous cheers alongside fellow fans, complete with an ice cold pint and tasty bar bites.

The screening schedule will be updated every Monday, so football lovers should check Harry’s online schedule for the latest fixtures.

8. Artyzen Singapore

Football against the skyline. PHOTO: ARTYZEN SINGAPORE

Football on the roof? That’s Artyzen Singapore’s value proposition for its World Cup screenings held at The Roof Garden — one that will entice those who are seeking an experience that’s different from the ones at raucous sports bars.

Happy hour will run from 12pm to 8pm, and the bar will play match highlights and replay screenings on days with no live matches. To top it off, its menu is centred around sharing specials like the BBQ Meat Board and whole lobster, so football fans can enjoy a lavish spread along with the cool breeze.

9. Over 50 community venues

Supporters during a World Cup 2022 final screening at Our Tampines Hub, Dec 18, 2022. PHOTO: THE STRAITS TIMES

Those seeking a no-frills experience will be happy to know that the World Cup matches will be screened at over 50 community centres and integrated community hubs. Organised by the People’s Association (PA), the community screenings will bring fans closer — without having to pay for expensive tickets or purchase food and beverages.

Visit the PA website for the full list of screening venues.

10. In the comfort of home

Introverts can always catch the football action in the privacy and comfort of your own home. Mediacorp is screening 28 matches for free via streaming platform MeWatch and Channel 5, including the opening match, semi-finals, third-place playoffs and the final match.

Starhub and Singtel are also offering their World Cup screening packages for $118 — perfect for fans who aren’t planning on missing a single match.

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