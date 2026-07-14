It is Thailand’s deadliest entertainment venue fire in almost two decades.

5 things to know about the deadly Bangkok bar fire that has claimed 30 lives

The death toll from a devastating fire at Rong Beer Na Lat Phrao, a popular bar and restaurant in Bangkok, has risen to 30 as of the morning of July 14, making it Thailand’s deadliest entertainment venue fire in almost two decades.

Here’s what we know so far:

1. Families are still searching for loved ones

The tragedy has left families desperately searching for missing relatives.

One woman, Suwanna Saeteaw, recognised her younger sister’s mobile phone in a television news broadcast showing belongings recovered from victims.

Authorities have collected DNA samples to identify victims, but families have been told results could take several days.

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“I’m heartbroken right now, but I’m still hoping my sister is alive,” Suwanna told The Straits Times.

A person runs as flames rise at a pub in Bangkok, Thailand, in this screengrab taken from a social media video released July 13, 2026 PHOTOS: REUTERS

2. The death toll has climbed to 30

The blaze broke out at about 11.50pm on July 12 at Rong Beer Na Lat Phrao in Bangkok’s Chatuchak district.

Three critically injured victims later died in hospital, bringing the death toll to 30. Twenty seven victims had been formally identified, while three remained unidentified.

Authorities said 75 others were injured, with dozens suffering serious burns and smoke inhalation.

It is Thailand’s deadliest entertainment-venue fire since the 2009 Santika nightclub blaze, which killed 67 people.

3. Smoke and blocked escape routes may have trapped victims

Investigators are examining why the fire spread so quickly and why so many people were unable to escape.

Police said many victims were found inside or near windowless toilets, suggesting they had tried to seek shelter as thick smoke filled the venue.

Authorities are investigating:

whether emergency exits were blocked or inaccessible;

whether flammable ceiling materials fuelled the blaze;

whether electrical wiring in the 50-year-old building played a role.

A broken window at the scene of the fatal blaze. PHOTO: THE STRAITS TIMES

4. Band members describe terrifying final moments

Members of the live band performing that night said they initially mistook the smoke for a technical problem because the venue had experienced electrical issues before.

By the time they realised the danger, the lights had gone out.

The band’s keyboardist and one of its singers were among those killed.

Lead singer Athipat “Ice” Wijarn said he still regrets not warning patrons to evacuate sooner.

“I still feel I reacted too slowly,” he said.

5. Fire safety is under scrutiny again

The tragedy has renewed questions about fire safety standards at entertainment venues in Thailand.

Experts believe combustible polyurethane foam decorations and a low ceiling may have caused toxic smoke to spread rapidly.

Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul said investigators were looking into possible safety lapses and warned there would be “no leniency” if laws had been broken.

One survivor, who escaped but lost a close friend, summed up what many families now want.

“I just want justice for my friend. I want to know why that back door couldn’t be opened.”

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