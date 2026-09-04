The content creator went viral for saying that she wouldn’t curse at her viewers.

4 things about livestreamer Jaylene Hong after viral Xiaxue clash, including her promise to never curse at viewers

Content creator Jaylene Hong has recently been thrust into the spotlight after a heated conversation with influencer Wendy Cheng, also known as Xiaxue, went viral on Sept 4.

The argument, in which Hong denied Cheng’s accusations that the former had posted “belittling” comments about Cheng online, left netizens divided.

While Cheng insisted that Hong had shared insulting comments on her Instagram Story posts, Hong maintained that she did not — but later said she had forgotten what she posted.

Here are four facts about the 35-year-old mother of four, who was a finalist in the Mrs Singapore Pageant and went viral for her refusal to swear in a livestream earlier this year.

1. Started out with Night Owl Cinematics, later signed with Peace Street Productions

Hong first gained traction when she joined TSL Talent Search in 2017, a reality-style competition hosted by the Singaporean digital media company TheSmartLocal (TSL).

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At the time, she introduced herself as a 26-year-old financial consultant, winning netizens over with her laid-back, authentic personality. She made it to the top eight content creators, but was eliminated after a group challenge in which contestants had to complete a given task within seven seconds.

She later joined digital production company Night Owl Cinematics (NOC), appearing in a YouTube video introducing NOC’s newest talents on Jan 5, 2021.

In September 2025, Hong was interviewed in an introductory video on creator agency Peace Street Production’s Facebook page. The agency was founded by influencer Khung Wei Nan, also known as Simonboy on social media.

In the Facebook post, she said she had been following Khung on social media since he had just 5,000 followers, and later connected with him to act in his videos.

2. ‘I won’t curse people’: Went viral for comment during livestream

While it is unclear when Hong started livestreaming, a snippet of her promoting hair care services on a TikTok livestream was posted to her Facebook page on July 26.

In mid-August, she went viral for a TikTok livestream, where she insisted that she would not swear at viewers.

“Even if my stream only two freaking people, even after I work for two hours, six hours, I won’t curse people to 被车撞 (get hit by a car),” she says to the camera.

She then asks her viewers in a mix of Mandarin and English: “What y’all on? Where are your brains?”

This follows an incident where livestreamers Winnie Heng and Vadalene Eng drew flak for their outraged response toward customers cancelling their orders after the livestream ended.

Hong’s clip garnered over 310,500 views, with several netizens supporting her for taking a stand.

3. Was a single mother, marries man and divorces him after a Mother’s Day disagreement

Hong, who is a mother of four, said in a 2026 Mother’s Day post that she had her first child in 2013, when she was 22.

Three years later, she met a man named Gary, whom she married around July 2018, based on one of Hong’s Facebook posts.

Apart from becoming a stepmother to Gary’s two children, Hong also had a child with him in the same year.

However, she shared in her 2026 post that the marriage was not always smooth.

“I fell into this toxic cycle of trusting a person who was ready to hurt and break me again and again,” she wrote.

“This Mother’s Day, after eight years of forgiving the same person and helping him create the beautiful blended family he couldn’t have gotten without me, I sadly declare that we will be divorcing.”

She shared about the divorce while on the Rise ’n Shine podcast, produced by local media agency The Story Behind.

During the episode, which aired on Aug 15, she said the prospect of divorce was repeatedly mentioned during their marriage, culminating in a disagreement on Mother’s Day, when he packed his luggage and left immediately.

4. Participated in Mrs Singapore Pageant in 2022

In 2022, she participated in the Mrs Singapore Pageant — a beauty and empowerment platform that celebrates married, divorced, and widowed women in Singapore — after two years of preparation, saying in an Instagram post that she had joined the pageant wanting to meet more people and improve herself.

She was also crowned Mrs Theresa Beauty, with many photos showing her posing in a red dress with multiple sashes.

“I have learnt so much from this pageant and indeed, it is not just as simple as it looks. We all put in a lot of effort and work to get where we are today,” she wrote in the celebratory post.

“I am glad I am now a better woman than I was 2 years ago.”

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