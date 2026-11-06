SMRT chief bus captain Surish Kumar Karuppiah went the extra mile for a commuter who had lost his wallet.

SMRT bus captain helps Stomper find lost wallet, gives him $10 for breakfast while he’s having a terrible day

He was going through one of the lowest points in his life.

To make matters worse, Stomper Suryan lost his wallet while on the way home on the night of Oct 14. He only noticed it was missing after alighting from the bus.

“I was completely lost, panicking, upset and did not know what to do,” he recalled.

Suryan returned to the bus stop opposite Block 50 Commonwealth Drive at 8am the next day in hopes of finding his wallet. When SMRT bus service 61 arrived, he wanted to board but had no money for the fare.

From down and out to having his faith in humanity restored

The Stomper explained his situation to the bus captain and said he was heading to Bukit Batok Bus Interchange. The encounter turned out to be one that neither would forget.

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The encounter proved to be memorable for both the bus captain and the Stomper. PHOTO: STOMP

“After listening, the bus captain patiently guided me and clearly explained what I should do,” recounted Suryan.

“He told me where to alight and to go to Choa Chu Kang Bus Interchange instead. He then instructed me to look for the glass-door office at the passenger service centre and inform the officers about my lost wallet, including its colour.”

The bus captain not only reassured Suryan that he would get his wallet back, but also gave him $10 for his journey and breakfast. The pair even posed for a selfie.

Upon reaching the interchange, Suryan was reunited with his wallet “within seconds” of approaching staff there, which delighted him.

Commuters who have lost their belongings should head to the bus interchange where the bus service is terminating. STOMP PHOTO: CHERLYNN NG

When relating the heartwarming incident to Stomp, Suryan repeatedly expressed his gratitude to the bus captain for going the extra mile to “care for someone who is feeling sad and helpless.”

“Thank you very much and I truly appreciate your kind heart!” he said. “Your actions not only sparked a light during my darkest moments but also, dramatic as it may sound, brought back my faith in humanity.”

When presented with a Stomp Goody Bag on Oct 29, SMRT chief bus captain Surish Kumar Karuppiah said he remembers Suryan fondly.

SMRT chief bus captain Surish Kumar Karuppiah was presented with a Stomp Goody Bag for his kind deed. STOMP PHOTO: CHERLYNN NG

“I had promised him that if he went to Choa Chu Kang, he would surely get back his wallet,” the 40-year-old told Stomp.

“Sometime afterwards, I saw him in Commonwealth, walking with a very happy face. I recognised him and honked at him two or three times.

“He saw me and was so happy that he started dancing and showed me his wallet. I didn’t expect to see him again and would have hugged him if I could stop my bus.”

Surish said he understood what the Stomper was going through. He had lost his wallet with his cards years ago and never found it.

“I know the feeling,” he added.

He also explained why he gave Suryan five $2 notes — way more than was needed for the Stomper’s trip to Choa Chu Kang.

“It was too early and I knew he definitely had not eaten, so I gave him some extra money to buy coffee or bread.”

‘SMRT took me from zero to everything’

Surish’s passion for his job is evident. He has been with SMRT for 14 years and takes pride in how he has never taken a single day of medical leave.

Chief bus captain Surish Kumar Karuppiah has been with SMRT for 14 years and loves every day of it. STOMP PHOTO: CHERLYNN NG

“I really love my job. That’s why I stayed for so long,” said Surish, whose wife is also an SMRT bus captain. He had introduced her to the job.

“SMRT took me from zero to everything. Before I joined, I was not married. I had no house and no car. Now I have all of that and a family with two kids.”

Asked how he felt about being lauded, Surish shared: “I feel very proud lah, because Stomp is one of the best news (websites) in Singapore. It has not only helped a lot of people, but also covered many good news about bus captains, so I’m really happy.”

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