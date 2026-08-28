SBS Transit bus captain returns passenger’s lost phone in just 4 hours, ‘nervous and happy’ to get Stomp Goody Bag

He has been a bus captain at SBS Transit for 21 years.

A familiar face on bus services 5 and 57, Devakumar A/L Samasibam said lost and found incidents — usually involving wallets and handphones — are common.

The 40-year-old typically brings any belongings left behind on his buses to the passenger service office for owners to collect.

But an incident on Aug 17 involving Stomper Munish’s lost Oppo Reno15 Pro Max 5G phone was not like any other.

Stomper reunited with lost phone thanks to bus captain

Munish was travelling on bus service 5 along the Pan-Island Expressway towards Toa Payoh at around 2.35pm when the vehicle suffered a punctured tyre. Passengers had to alight at the bus stop opposite Trellis Towers to board another bus.

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Munish recounted: “I was on the new bus when I wanted to check my messages and realised that I left my phone on the seat of the previous bus.”

The Stomper immediately used his work phone to contact the missing device and SBS Transit’s Lost & Found assistance.

It turned out that Munish’s phone was in safe hands: Devakumar had recovered the device while doing a sweep of his bus and handed it over to the relevant team. He also ensured the item would be sent to Munish’s preferred collection location after confirming with him over a phone call.

Munish was reunited with his phone after picking it up at Bukit Merah Bus Interchange at about 6.40pm later that day.

The Stomper was reunited with his phone on the same day. PHOTOS: STOMP

“Although I was careless, when the bus captain spoke to me, I felt good and reassured that I would be able to collect my phone on the same day,” he told Stomp.

“I would like to thank him for his swift action and hope SBS Transit can give him recognition.”

A mix of emotions for bus captain: ‘Nervous, proud and happy’

On Aug 26, Devakumar was presented with a Stomp Goody Bag for his commendable deed.

Devakumar was presented with a Stomp Goody Bag on Aug 26. STOMP PHOTO: CHERLYNN NG

Speaking to Stomp at Bukit Merah Bus Interchange, Devakumar said the incident stood out to him for two reasons: it happened during “breakdown time, on an expressway, no less” and it was his first time being interviewed by the media.

Unlike past instances where he would personally drop off any lost items at the interchange, he had to go to Ulu Pandan Bus Depot to “wait and settle everything” first after his bus broke down.

Devakumar showing where he found Munish’s phone. STOMP PHOTO: CHERLYNN NG

Nevertheless, Devakumar diligently reassured, updated and followed up with Munish the whole time.

“I told my interchange supervisor that (the owner) would be collecting his phone by 7pm, so please send it to him as soon as possible,” he recalled.

“I then asked Munish to please text me once he picked up his phone, which he did.”

Devakumar followed up with the Stomper throughout. STOMP PHOTO: CHERLYNN NG

Devakumar, who thought that was the end of it, certainly did not expect Munish to share the incident with Stomp.

“This is my first such experience, so I’m a bit nervous,” said the married father of two. “I never expected this. I feel very happy and proud of myself.”

Devakumar also expressed gratitude to Munish: “Thanks for your kind heart.”

SBS Transit lauded Devakumar for embodying its CARES culture. STOMP PHOTO: CHERLYNN NG

In response to Stomp’s queries, SBS Transit spokesperson Grace Wu said: “We are proud of Devakumar for demonstrating honesty, care and professionalism through his actions.”

Mrs Wu noted that Devakumar took the initiative to ensure that a phone left behind on the bus was safely returned to its owner.

She added: “His thoughtfulness and integrity are a meaningful reflection of the CARES culture at SBS Transit, where doing the right thing and showing care and consideration matter, even when no one is watching.”

‘I love this job because I like helping people’

Devakumar, a Malaysian, said this is his first job in Singapore. He travels to and fro Johor Bahru for work each day, with shifts typically being from 5.30am to 2.30pm.

Despite his long stint at SBS Transit, he remains passionate about his job, which he describes as “very right” for him.

Asked what keeps him going, Devakumar told Stomp that it is important to have a positive mindset. STOMP PHOTO: CHERLYNN NG

“I love this job because I like to help and serve the people,” Devakumar told Stomp. “I like the travelling and talking to people.”

He also emphasised the importance of maintaining a positive mindset.

“I always tell my colleagues to be patient, kind and humble. Relax and have a positive mind.”

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