On Aug 3, a Stomper got to personally thank the Woodlands Hospital doctor who helped him.

Man, 67, struggles to push unwell mum, 94, in wheelchair to Woodlands Hospital — then runs into this off-duty doctor

When a man wrote in to commend a doctor at Woodlands Hospital for going beyond the call of duty, neither expected what happened next.

Stomper John Woo had shared his feedback with Stomp — which aims to recognise everyday heroes through Goody Bag Project and where we Get Things Done.

With the help of Woodlands Hospital, Stomp set up a meeting between John and Dr Mohan Tiru. Because what better way to share your gratitude than in person?

A tedious 17-minute trek in the hot sun

It all began on the morning of July 8, when John’s 94-year-old mother started feeling breathless and dizzy.

After weighing his options, the 67-year-old retiree decided to wheel her on foot to Woodlands Hospital, thinking it would take less time than an ambulance.

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After all, the hospital is directly connected to Woodlands South MRT station by an underground linkway.

According to Google Maps, it is 1.2km and a 17-minute walk from John’s house to Woodlands Hospital. STOMP PHOTOS: CHERLYNN NG

John had also checked in with his mother, who said she could make the journey.

Accompanied by his 60-year-old sister who works from home, the trio set off.

According to Google Maps, it is 1.2km and a 17-minute walk from John’s house to Woodlands Hospital.

It did not take John long to realise that he had sorely underestimated his task, however. Sweltering weather aside, he also had to navigate uneven paths, bumpy roads and metal grilles — all while pushing a wheelchair.

John showing Stomp the tedious route he took that day. STOMP PHOTOS: CHERLYNN NG

“These were things which I never considered,” he admitted. “And while Singapore is accessible for wheelchair users, you have to go one big round.”

John eventually made it halfway through the covered linkway to Woodlands Hospital — where he was thankfully spotted by an off-duty doctor who immediately sprang into action.

The doctor turned out to be Dr Mohan, a senior consultant in emergency medicine and divisional chairperson of pre-hospital & diagnostics services at Woodlands Hospital.

“Without any hesitation or any words, he helped me,” said John, describing how Dr Mohan pushed his mother to the hospital’s emergency department “in the shortest time possible” and helped to get her admitted.

As Dr Mohan had to rush off, John only managed to shake his hand but did not get to thank him properly.

The encounter continued to linger on John’s mind and he decided to share the incident with Stomp, of which he is a long-time reader. With the name “Mohan” and a physical description of the doctor included in his contribution, Stomp was able to reach out to the hospital to connect with Dr Mohan and relay John’s gratitude.

“I thought Stomp would just publish my contribution,” said John. “Thank you for helping me show my appreciation for his kindness and help.”

Doctor gives hamper to Stomper, gets Stomp Goody Bag

When both men met again at Woodlands Hospital on Aug 3, they instantly recognised each other and got to talking.

Not only did John get to convey his gratitude in person, he also received a wellness hamper from Dr Mohan.

“My family and I are grateful to Dr Mohan for his kindness, selflessness, and the humble and lionhearted way he helped me,” John said. “I want to thank him from the bottom of my heart.”

In return, Dr Mohan thanked John for sharing his feedback. He also expressed his well wishes to John and his family, adding: “I am so proud of you and your sister.”

When presented with a Stomp Goody Bag, Dr Mohan was quick to note that he was accepting it on behalf of his whole team who had helped to take care of John’s mother.

Doctor recalls seeing Stomper struggling and sweating

Recounting the incident, Dr Mohan said he had been on his way home when he noticed a struggling John.

“I saw my good brother here frantically pushing his mum in a wheelchair with his sister behind.”

He noted that John’s mother was breathless and very pale by then. Meanwhile, John was “sweating away”.

“I didn’t want to have two patients,” joked Dr Mohan. “So I said, ‘Come let me take over.’”

John’s mother was in and out of hospital over the next few weeks, but is currently recuperating at home.

Woodlands Hospital proud of Dr Mohan

In response to a Stomp query, Woodlands Hospital said it is proud of Dr Mohan’s kindness and readiness to assist someone in need.

“His actions exemplify the values we strive to uphold every day — treating every individual with dignity, respect and compassion, both within and beyond our hospital walls,” a spokesperson said.

“While our healthcare professionals are committed to delivering excellent clinical care, we also recognise that small acts of kindness can have a profound impact during moments of distress.”

The hospital added that it was heartened by Dr Mohan’s initiative and actions despite being off duty, helping to ensure the patient received prompt medical attention.

Thanking the Stomper for highlighting the commendable act, Woodlands Hospital said Dr Mohan’s actions reflect the professionalism, empathy and dedication to patient care that it aspires to demonstrate in every interaction.

‘No heroic deed’

John’s feedback and the media recognition, however, have left Dr Mohan feeling “shy”.

When John wrote in to Stomp, he was not expecting that we would set up a meeting with him and Dr Mohan with Woodlands Hospital’s help. STOMP PHOTO: CHERLYNN NG

“This is something we (healthcare professionals) do. I am very paiseh about this. It’s no heroic deed,” Dr Mohan insisted.

He added that there are many patients in the hospital who require assistance all the time, such as the elderly needing to be wheeled around and those who feel faint.

“Every day, there is someone who needs to be brought in either by a trolley or a wheelchair, so there’s always somebody there to help,” he told Stomp. “Just like in this case, it happened to be at an MRT station.”

He added jokingly: “Maybe we should put our staff at the MRT station.”

Dr Mohan also noted that Woodlands Hospital is built and operates on a philosophy where it treats its community like family. This includes staff, patients, residents in the area, neighbouring places of worship and the newly opened Woodlands Hospice.

He said: “This area has a lot of patients who are older and also those with chronic diseases, so we understand their needs. That’s why we built the hospital here.

“They know us well. We know them and their needs well. I like to think of us as a family.”

Dr Mohan and Woodlands Hospital treats the community like family — evident in his encounter with John. STOMP PHOTO: CHERLYNN NG

Dr Mohan also described his actions as a professional duty and moral obligation.

“I think healthcare doesn’t mean you only provide healthcare within the hospital’s walls. It extends beyond the hospital boundaries as well,” he said.

“For any healthcare worker, I believe we sign up for life.”

Dr Mohan hopes to encourage his peers and fellow healthcare workers to never lose sight of what they signed up for.

“No matter how tough your job is or whatever life gives you, there’s always that silver lining in the cloud,” he said.

“Look for the silver lining. Don’t look at the cloud or the rain. I think that’s the most important thing.”

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