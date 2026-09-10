It was chaos at Aéroport de Paris-Charles de Gaulle, with tired travellers, long queues and screaming.

Woman praises ‘our Singapore boys’ for helping old lady at chaotic Paris airport: ‘You made us proud’

It was chaos at Aéroport de Paris-Charles de Gaulle, with tired travellers, long queues and screaming.

That was the scene described by Stomper Karin, who was at the Parisian airport on Sept 6 at around 7.15am.

Karin, a Singaporean working in the Netherlands, said she was in a “super long snaking queue” to clear immigration after an Air France flight from Singapore to the French capital.

She was in line behind three young men, all of whom were holding Singapore passports. What happened next left a deep impression on her.

“An old lady was not feeling well,” recounted Karin. “The men’s first and very quick reaction was to run out to get help from one of the staff.”

Scroll to continue reading Follow Stomp on WhatsApp and Telegram

Singaporean men helped amid chaos at Paris-Charles de Gaulle Airport

Karin said she felt proud of what she witnessed because amidst the chaos, most people “just kept watching the old lady”.

“The queue was sooo long and loud. Everybody was so tired, and kids were screaming,” the Stomper added. “It was the kind of chaotic and crowded that you don’t ever see at Changi Airport.”

According to Karin, airport staff came and wheeled the elderly woman away.

“The boys were quick. I’m so proud of them,” Karin told Stomp.

“Thank you boys. You made us proud.”

If you are one of the young men, please email stomp@sph.com.sg or WhatsApp us at 9384 3761.

Have something to say? Join in!

Explore more on these topics inspiring

airport

SIngaporeans

kind Singaporeans

Paris

See something interesting? Contribute your story to us.