Several people stopped what they were doing to help the little bird.

Strangers unite to rescue seemingly lost pet bird on busy Orchard Road: ‘All worked together for one small life’

The usually bustling Orchard Road nearly came to a standstill on Sept 22 when passers-by spotted what appeared to be a lost pet bird.

When Stomper Alison first saw the bird wandering on the pavement outside Paragon at around 3.30pm, she thought it might have been injured.

It then ended up on the road somehow, dashing between wheels and dodging vehicles.

Based on the bird’s appearance, it could be a yellow and green budgie or parakeet, which is not native to Singapore and is commonly kept as a pet.

Strangers came together to rescue a pet bird on Orchard Road

Seeing the animal in distress, Alison’s friend, Esther, jumped in to help, trying her best to capture the bird and get it out of harm’s way.

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She was not alone, as several others joined in. Alison described the scene: “Drivers slowed and stopped mid-traffic. Passers-by paused what they were doing to help. Strangers, umbrellas, and outstretched hands all worked together for one small life that couldn’t have weighed more than a few grams.”

One driver, especially, stopped his car in the middle of the road and got out to help.

A passerby subsequently pitched in, and together, they guided the little bird to safety.

Bird rescued and taken to the vet but did not survive

A video shared with Stomp shows Esther seemingly able to capture the bird using what looks like a reusable bag.

Since they could not locate the bird’s owner, Alison told Stomp that she brought it home temporarily and kept it in a makeshift cage fashioned out of a shopping basket.

She was later able to get in touch with a bird lover and rescuer, who came with a proper cage and took the bird to a vet to check for injuries.

A rescuer eventually collected the bird in a cage and brought it to a vet. PHOTO: STOMP

Sadly, Alison learnt that the bird did not make it.

Despite the outcome, Alison was immensely grateful for all the help and kindness shown by strangers that day.

“I want to especially thank my friend Esther, who jumped right in to help, and every single driver who stopped, waited, or got out of their car instead of just driving on. None of you had to do that. You chose to.

“It took a village — or in this case, a street full of strangers — to bring one small bird to safety. In a city that often gets called cold or fast-paced, Orchard Road showed a lot of heart today.”

If you were among the strangers who helped, please email stomp@sph.com.sg or WhatsApp us at 9384 3761.

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