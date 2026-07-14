Stomper touched to see man use hand as pillow for sleeping child on MRT

A Stomper was touched after witnessing a man use his hand as a pillow for a sleeping young child so that she could enjoy a comfortable nap during an MRT ride.

Stomper Tan spotted the heartwarming moment on the East-West Line on July 12. He had boarded the train at Queenstown MRT station towards Tuas.

Tan shared photos of the man standing in front of the child, presumably his daughter, who was in a corner seat.

The man’s hand was wedged between the child’s head and a glass panel. The girl appeared asleep, with her head resting on the man’s hand.

Tan estimated the girl to be about four years old.

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‘My father used to do this too’: Stomper

The Stomper said he found the scene comforting as it reminded him of his late father.

“My dad used to do this for me when I was a boy too,” he told Stomp. “It reminded me of those times.”

Tan shared that his father died of colon cancer during the Covid-19 pandemic while he was overseas.

“I wasn’t able to return to Singapore due to quarantine requirements,” he said.

Tan alighted at Lakeside MRT station before the pair, but not before seeing the child wake up with a smile.

“I want to give this dad a shoutout,” he added.

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