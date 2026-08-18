The incident occurred in Hougang Village on Aug 17 at around 1pm.

Stomper looking for man and woman who pushed her 88-year-old father home in wheelchair after fall in Hougang

A woman is hoping to locate two strangers who sent her elderly father home after he sustained a fall in Hougang so that she can thank them properly.

Stomper Dawn said her father, who turns 88 this year, had gone to Hougang Village “as he usually would” on Aug 17 at around 1pm.

He was on his way back to Sengkang while carrying the many items he had bought, such as bags of fruits, when the incident occurred.

“He is very active and enjoys going out on his own, but I believe he lost his balance and fell,” said Dawn.

“While I don’t know the full sequence of events, I know that a man and a woman stepped up to help him.

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“How they obtained a wheelchair, I’ll never know, but I do know that they went above and beyond by sending him safely all the way back to his unit in Sengkang, near Buangkok MRT station.”

Strangers recognised elderly father and decided to help

Dawn later learnt from her parents’ helper that a man had seen her father fall. A woman in the Buangkok area recognised her father and, together with the other man, helped to bring Dawn’s father home.

“My parents’ helper only recognised the lady as she sees her sometimes in the neighborhood when she brings my mother out for exercises,” the Stomper explained. “But the helper has never seen the man.”

Dawn hopes that the "two incredible strangers” — both of whom appeared to be in their 60s — can reach out so that she can express her gratitude properly.

She said she is extremely grateful to them for going to her father’s aid as he was stumbling, could not walk properly and had to be supported when he got home. Fortunately, he did not suffer any injuries.

How kind strangers went above and beyond to assist

“If it wasn’t for them, I really wouldn’t know how he would have gotten home,” Dawn told Stomp.

Commending the pair’s care and kindness, Dawn said: “As a child, you always worry about something like this happening to your elderly parent, and that day, that fear came true.

“But thanks to the incredible compassion of these two Samaritans, he made it home safely.

“They say it takes a village to raise a child, but today reminded me that it takes a village to look after our elderly, too.”

If you are one of the people who helped Dawn’s father or have any info about the incident, please email stomp@sph.com.sg or WhatsApp 9384 3761.

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