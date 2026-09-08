The Stomper recalls a male passer-by and a woman who works at a nearby porridge stall, both middle-aged, coming to his aid.

Stomper, 75, thanks strangers who helped him after he fell and hit his head outside Westgate supermarket

An elderly man has taken to Stomp to express his gratitude towards two Good Samaritans who came to his assistance after he fell at Westgate shopping mall.

Stomper John, a 75-year-old retiree, said the incident occurred on Sept 3 at around 3pm. He was at Scarlett Supermarket, walking towards an escalator.

“For no reason, I lost my balance and fell on my back,” he recounted. “I had a knock on the head, felt giddy and lay on the floor.”

John recalls a male passer-by and a woman who works at a nearby porridge stall, both middle-aged, coming to his aid.

He said: “They held me up, moved me to a porridge table and let me sit down.”

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As John felt fine, the man left. However, he said the woman continued monitoring him despite having her stall to operate.

“She frequently returned to check on me to ensure that I was okay,” the Stomper added.

After about 45 minutes, John felt that he could manage by himself. He thanked the woman and left.

“I am very grateful to the two of them who aided me when I was in distress, especially the woman who took time to check on me even though she had to care for her business,” John told Stomp.

“I wish to thank both of them, and I strongly believe that there are still many kind people around. I am very grateful to them. Thank you again.”

If you are the man or the woman, please email stomp@sph.com.sg or WhatsApp us at 9384 3761.

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