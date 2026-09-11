The Stomper said he lost his balance and fell on a travelator.

Stomper, 70, reeling from pain of ‘falling flat on his buttocks’ at Giant Tampines but thanks kind souls

An elderly man hopes to thank the group of “kind souls and angels” who came to his aid after he fell at Giant Hypermarket in Tampines.

Stomper Antonio, a 70-year-old retiree, said the incident occurred on Aug 26 at around 8pm, while he was pushing a “full load” of groceries down a travelator in the building.

“The wheels of my trolley were stuck at the last segment of the travelator,” he said. “I tried giving it a shove, and in doing so, I lost my balance and fell flat on my buttocks.”

Antonio recalls two young men as well as a young couple who helped to pull him up to his feet.

“On top of that, many staff members from Guardian pharmacy came to my aid,” the Stomper added. “One of the ladies even applied a plaster on my bleeding elbow.”

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According to Antonio, a woman in a black uniform — presumably a security officer — helped to push his trolley all the way to his parked car before returning it.

The Stomper said he was not hurt anywhere else aside from his elbow and buttocks.

‘My heartfelt thanks and appreciation’

Explaining his delay in sharing the incident with Stomp only recently, he added: “I’m still recuperating and reeling from the pain of the fall.”

Antonio hopes his message on Stomp will reach those who had helped him.

“To all of you kind souls and angels, my heartfelt thanks and appreciation for your kindness and concern for this 70-year-old retiree.”

If you are one of the people who helped, please email stomp@sph.com.sg or WhatsApp us at 9384 3761.

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