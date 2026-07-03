S’pore couple travels over 7 hours for helper’s wedding in Indonesia — and leaves lasting gift

Stories about domestic helpers often make headlines for the wrong reasons.

Stomper Richard hopes his family’s story will remind people that some employers and helpers build relationships that last far beyond the home.

“We see many news articles about maid abuse in Singapore, but very few about the good bonds between employers and helpers,” Richard told Stomp.

“I hope our story will inspire other employers to be kind and reasonable to the domestic helpers working in Singapore.”

Richard and his wife, Mee Ling, travelled more than seven hours — a two-hour flight followed by a five-hour drive — to attend their helper Nur Anisa’s wedding in her hometown of Indramayu, Indonesia, on June 22.

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Nur Anisa has worked for the family, which includes the couple’s 20-year-old son and 18-year-old daughter, for the past four years.

For the wedding, the couple presented their 27-year-old helper with a pair of 916 gold earrings.

Wedding gifts Richard and Mee Ling bought for their helper Nur Anisa and her family. PHOTO: STOMP

They also brought gifts for her family, such as:

Casio watches for her father, stepfather, groom and son

A handbag for her mother

A soft toy for her younger sister

Cash gifts

Celebrating with a greater purpose

The wedding, however, was only part of the reason for making the journey.

Richard, who is the marketing and operations director of Singapore Healthcare Alliance, said the trip coincided with the company’s 10th anniversary.

To mark the milestone, he decided to channel its corporate social responsibility (CSR) efforts into the village where Nur Anisa grew up.

On June 23, Richard and Mee Ling inaugurated a newly renovated rural preschool that Singapore Health Alliance had helped fund.

Richard and Mee Ling at a rural preschool in Indramayu, Indonesia. PHOTO: STOMP

The sponsorship paid for new external walls, a new school gate, classroom flooring and corridor tiles, as well as repairs to damaged classroom walls.

The couple also distributed school bags, stationery, lunch boxes, souvenirs and financial assistance to teachers and students.

Later that day, they gave cash and household essentials to families in the village, while children received toys, school supplies and red packets.

The couple distributed school supplies, toys, groceries and financial assistance to teachers, students and families. PHOTOS: STOMP

During the trip, Richard also reunited with the family’s former helper, who now lives in the same village with her husband and young son.

They also visited the family of another domestic helper known to Richard’s relatives. After seeing their difficult living conditions, the couple bought a new mattress and standing fan for the family, gave red packets to their four children, and purchased another fan for a neighbouring household.

The couple took the opportunity to visit their former helper who lives in the same village. PHOTO: STOMP

Richard said the idea to support the village came naturally.

“Nur Anisa is a very diligent, responsible and honest helper,” he said. “She is also a very kind person who loves helping others.

“So I thought, if I’m already celebrating my company’s 10th anniversary by doing good, why not do it in her hometown and benefit her community at the same time?”

‘She’s part of our family’

Richard said Nur Anisa has become part of the family and describes their relationship as “excellent”.

“We have dinner together almost every evening,” he said. “She’s also very attentive and helpful whenever my elderly mother and my parents-in-law visit our home.”

The family has also brought her along on overseas holidays, including a trip to New Zealand last year.

Nur Anisa joined Richard, Mee Ling and their children on a family holiday to New Zealand last year. PHOTO: STOMP

Richard said Nur Anisa hopes to continue working for the family until her nine-year-old son grows up and starts working.

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