The Stomper was touched by the heartwarming sight on the North-East Line on Oct 1.

Not his business, but kind commuter cleans up MRT seat soiled by elderly man

Would you clean up someone else’s mess even if it is not your responsiblity?

A man did exactly that during an MRT ride on the North-East Line on Oct 1 at around 1.20pm.

Stomper QW said an elderly man had accidentally soiled a seat on the train and then alighted, leaving behind an odour.

“The faeces went through that elderly man’s pants and leaked onto the seat, causing a puddle,” she recounted.

“When another uncle boarded afterwards and noticed the mess left behind, instead of simply avoiding the seat, he took the initiative to clean it up.”

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QW said she offered the uncle some wet tissues, which he used to clean the seat.

A video that she took shows the white-haired commuter wiping the affected seat with a tissue.

Praising the uncle for being a Good Samaritan, QW said: “It was really heartwarming to see someone voluntarily step forward to clean up a mess that wasn’t his responsibility.

“Good to see that there are still such kind and considerate people in Singapore!”

If you are the uncle who wiped the seat, please email stomp@sph.com.sg or WhatsApp us at 9384 3761.

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