Man gives uncle sitting barefoot on Woodlands mall floor $10 and some cake, says ‘kindness doesn’t need a reason’

A regular trip to a neighbourhood mall on Sept 18 turned into an inspiring moment for Stomper Irish Chan, who witnessed kindness in action.

Chan was at Vista Point in Woodlands at about 9pm when she saw an elderly man sitting barefoot on the floor near a pillar.

While she did not have the courage to approach the elderly man, she saw a young man carrying shopping bags approach him.

The duo spoke for about five minutes before Chan saw the young man handing the older man a $10 note and a piece of cake.

As the young man walked away after finishing the conversation, Chan approached him to ask about the elderly man.

Scroll to continue reading Follow Stomp on WhatsApp and Telegram

The young man chose not to disclose the contents of their exchange and merely said: “It’s okay. Kindness doesn’t need a reason. If someone needs a little help, just help.”

His actions and response impressed Chan, who noted: “The young man could have easily walked past, like many of us might have done, but he chose to stop and show concern to someone he didn’t know.

“I don’t know his name, but I hope this small act of kindness can be shared,” Irish added. “Sometimes, it doesn’t take much to make someone’s day a little better.”

If you are the young man who helped, please email stomp@sph.com.sg or WhatsApp us at 9384 3761.

Have something to say? Join in!

Explore more on these topics Singapore news

kindness

woodlands

donate

help

See something interesting? Contribute your story to us.