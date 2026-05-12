Indonesian student, 17, starts project with ACS (International) classmates to support migrant workers in S’pore

A 17-year-old Indonesian student and his classmates from Anglo-Chinese School (International) have clinched a prestigious international grant for their self-initiated project.

On April 24, Nathan Alexandro Tjhe and his team were awarded US$2,500 (S$3,117) from the Global Youth Action Fund by the International Baccalaureate, a Switzerland-based educational foundation.

The programme received more than 1,100 applications from over 100 countries in its 2026 cycle, with only 110 projects selected.

Nathan told Stomp that his project is the third from Singapore to receive the grant — and the first in his school’s history.

The Peduli Initiative

Founded in early 2025, the Peduli Initiative aims to provide essential needs and create a safe space for Indonesian migrant workers to connect and bond.

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The initiative stemmed from Nathan’s observations after he moved to Singapore in 2022, when he noticed that migrant workers often gathered on Sundays — their only day off.

“Hundreds of them gathered in the corners of the city, crowded in a limited public area,” he said.

Nathan noted a “lack of space” for migrant workers to socialise, adding that many also had limited funds for themselves after sending money back to their families.

The idea, which first came to him when he was 15, was later developed further through his school’s student development experience, which encourages students to create meaningful initiatives.

He said the curriculum pushed him to “take the first step” and “structure the initiative more seriously”.

As part of the initiative, Nathan and his team collected second-hand items from donations and resold them via platforms such as Carousell, as well as through in-person meet-ups.

The proceeds, together with sponsorship funds, were used to prepare Peduli Care Packages for migrant workers. These packages include:

Indomie instant noodles

Snacks

Tolak Angin herbal drink sachets

Daily necessities including toothbrushes, toothpaste and soap

Expanding beyond Singapore

What started as a simple school initiative has since grown to support beneficiaries beyond Singapore.

Nathan has also brought the initiative back to his hometown of Pontianak in West Borneo, where it supports orphanages, nursing homes and flood relief efforts.

Beyond the project, Nathan was named one of the National Integration Council’s (NIC) Best 60 Young Leaders as part of the Ministry of Culture, Community and Youth’s (MCCY) SG60 celebrations. He received the award on Sept 28, 2025, in recognition of his work.

PHOTO: STOMP

According to Nathan, the Peduli Initiative now comprises students and volunteers from Singapore, Taiwan, China, Japan and the United States.

The project will be handed over to a new batch of ACS (International) students after its founders graduate in November, with exciting plans already underway.

Nathan said the 2026/2027 executive committee is looking to introduce programmes such as free medical check-ups, haircuts and educational workshops.

“I hope my journey shows that no matter where you come from, young people can still create meaningful impact on a global level through hard work, collaboration, and peduli (care),” Nathan added.

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