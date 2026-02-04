Horse lover spends 2 months transforming Cantonment Towers void deck for Chinese New Year

A woman has crafted a striking horse installation at Cantonment Towers for Chinese New Year.

Stomper Anitha said she has always loved horses and never imagined she would one day create one herself.

"It felt like a dream while it was happening, yet everything about him was real," she said.

The horse, named Hong Rui Ma, means Grand Auspicious Horse, and stands proudly at the void deck of Block 8 Cantonment Close.

"Piece by piece, Hong Rui Ma found his form. Even unfinished, people were drawn to him. When the time was right, the body, muscles, and skin came together naturally, guided by instinct and trust in the process," Anitha shared.

Made entirely from discarded and repurposed materials, the horse grew into what she described as "strong, masculine and full of presence".

"At first, I saw him in black and white. Then, a powerful feeling led me to dress him in red and gold. Only after that did his name arrive — Hong Rui Ma," she told Stomp.

"It felt as though he chose to be born grand, especially for the Year of the Horse."

Anitha said carrying the completed piece to its installation site felt deeply personal.

"Carrying him to the installation felt like carrying a child to his new home. Seeing the joy he brought to everyone — from children to elders — confirmed something for me," she added.

"This horse was not planned. He was meant to happen. He was meant to make me proud, and through him, I found myself."

She explained that the entire process took about two months, from conceptualising and researching to crafting, installation and fine adjustments.

According to Anitha, the concept, design and artistic work were entirely done by her.

"During installation, I received some help with lifting and positioning, and a few seniors occasionally assisted with small tasks like cutting, but the artwork itself is my own creation," the Stomper said.

The installation is primarily made from recycled and repurposed materials, with minimal expenses incurred.

"Any costs were mainly for basic consumables like tape and fasteners. Even the support structure was made from recycled materials," Anitha explained.

"The focus was on sustainability and transformation rather than cost."

Anitha said her project is supported by the Lively Places Programme, which is a joint initiative by the Housing & Development Board (HDB) and Urban Redevelopment Authority (URA) to better support community-led efforts in enlivening Singapore's public spaces.

"Under this programme, you can organise activities in public spaces and streets that bring communities together, or create installations that enliven our public spaces," stated HDB's website.

According to Anitha, Hong Rui Ma will remain on display throughout the Chinese New Year period, subject to weather conditions and the Residents' Committee's decision.

She told Stomp: "Many residents have expressed hope that it can stay for as long as it remains safe and intact."

Hong Rui Ma is not the only installation Anitha has created. In December 2025, she also put up festive displays at Cantonment Towers, including Santa Claus and reindeer, a gingerbread man, nutcrackers and a snowman.

