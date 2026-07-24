Haidilao employee’s dancing and heartfelt service leave family asking for a birthday surprise in return

One Haidilao staff member has become such a hit with a family that they now check if she is working before heading to the restaurant.

Stomper YZ reached out to Stomp hoping to surprise Nana, a server at Haidilao’s Jurong Point outlet, ahead of her upcoming birthday by sharing a message of appreciation.

YZ shared a video showing Nana enthusiastically singing and dancing as she celebrated the Stomper’s sister’s birthday in advance during a family dinner on July 23.

“My family and I would really like to show our deepest appreciation to Nana,” said the Stomper.

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“She has been the most wonderful lady, full of enthusiasm, warmth and energy that lifts everyone’s mood regardless of age.”

YZ said Nana’s service goes far beyond simply taking orders.

“She doesn’t just serve; she goes above and beyond in ways that truly surprise us every single visit,” the Stomper said.

“From small gestures to unexpected treats, she consistently delivers service that exceeds our expectations.”

According to YZ, Nana makes everyone at the table feel welcome.

“She takes care of the kids, the adults and even the ‘dinosaurs’ (the older folks) with so much heart,” the Stomper said.

“Every visit becomes a celebration because of her.”

Service that keeps them coming back

The family visits Haidilao Jurong Point regularly, dining there every two to three months and choosing the outlet for birthdays and other special occasions.

“When we visit, we usually check if Nana is working,” said YZ.

The Stomper also pointed to a video of Nana posted on Haidilao Jurong Point’s Xiaohongshu account, but said her cheerful personality shines through even more in real life.

“She’s exactly the same in real life — maybe even more dramatic! We love it.”

YZ hopes the message reaches both Nana and Haidilao’s management.

“People like her deserve to be recognised.”

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