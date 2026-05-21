Noor Rashid Haji Musa (right) and his son (left) with Grab driver Raymond (centre), whose kindness touched the father-son duo during their visit to Pusara Aman Cemetery.

Grab driver waits 4 hours at Lim Chu Kang cemetery, even helps clean graves of passenger’s late parents

A Grab driver went above and beyond for a passenger visiting his late parents’ graves at Pusara Aman Muslim Cemetery in Lim Chu Kang on May 8.

Noor Rashid Haji Musa had travelled from Brunei with his son to visit the graves of his late parents in Singapore before his son left to study abroad.

“It was my son’s wish to visit his late grandparents’ graves before flying off to study on May 15,” the 62-year-old Singaporean said.

Noor Rashid, who has been living in Brunei for nearly 30 years after marrying a Bruneian, told Stomp that his last visit to Singapore was years ago, before the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Grab driver, Stomper Raymond, picked them up at King George’s Avenue at about 9.44am and drove them to the cemetery.

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Knowing it might be difficult to get another ride out, Raymond offered to wait for them.

“What truly touched and surprised us was when he voluntarily took out his own clean towel and helped wipe my late parents’ graves without the slightest hesitation,” Noor Rashid wrote in a message to friends and family that was seen by Stomp.

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“It was completely spontaneous, sincere, and deeply moving.”

A selfless act of compassion

A video shows Raymond helping to clean the graves while the father and son recited prayers nearby.

Noor Rashid said he initially thought Raymond was simply waiting for them.

“Then suddenly, out of nowhere, he quietly started helping to clean my late parents’ graves,” he recounted.

“It was deeply touching. Tears welled up in my eyes, and my son was equally moved.”

What made the gesture even more meaningful to him was that Raymond was not Muslim.

“Yet he showed such compassion and respect,” he said.

“To me, he truly embodies the spirit of Singapore — regardless of race, language, or religion: one people, one nation, one Singapore.”

The trio spent about three to four hours at the cemetery before Raymond drove the pair back to town without charging anything beyond the initial $20 Grab fare.

Noor Rashid said he usually visits Singapore only about once a year due to transport difficulties.

“But now, with Raymond’s kindness and assistance, I hope to make quarterly visits, God willing,” he told Stomp.

He added that friends and family members who heard the story were deeply touched, with some even asking for Raymond’s contact number so they could engage his services in future.

“Raymond, you are truly a God-sent angel,” Noor Rashid said.

“You touched our hearts deeply, even though we were strangers who had never met before.

“Now, you feel like part of my family, and I hope you will continue joining us whenever we visit my late parents’ graves. May God bless you and your family always.”

Raymond, who has been a private-hire driver for about 10 years, said he never expected his actions to attract attention.

“Honestly, I was very surprised and thankful,” he said.

“I never expected this simple act of kindness to be shared. To me, it was just helping from the heart.”

Stomp has reached out to Grab for comment.

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