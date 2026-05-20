Gojek driver goes extra mile to personally return 16-year-old girl’s lost wallet to Yishun home

A Gojek driver went the extra mile to personally return a teenager’s lost wallet after she accidentally left it behind in his car.

Stomper Yanti wants to compliment the driver, Uncle Peter, for his honesty and kindness.

Her 16-year-old daughter had taken a ride with friends from Yishun to MacRitchie Reservoir on May 18 at about 7am.

A few hours later, she realised that her black Hello Kitty wallet was missing.

Due to poor reception at MacRitchie, her friend who had booked the Gojek ride contacted Uncle Peter at about 1pm to check if the wallet had been left behind in the car.

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“We are also thankful to her friends for being so caring and helpful,” Yanti told Stomp.

The Stomper said her family was worried as the wallet contained about $20 in cash, some important documents and her daughter’s bus pass.

Thankfully, Uncle Peter assured them that he would return the wallet later that day.

Family touched by Gojek driver’s honesty and kindness

At about 6.25pm, he personally drove to the family’s HDB block at Yishun Ring Road to return it.

“What truly touched us was that Uncle Peter took the effort to drive all the way to return the wallet personally, Yanti said.

“It really reflects his kindness, honesty and thoughtfulness towards a 16-year-old teenager.

“In today’s world, honest and sincere people like him are truly hard to come by.

“Thank you, Uncle Peter, for your kindness and integrity. May you always be blessed with good health, happiness and ease in everything that you do.”

Stomp has contacted Gojek for comment.

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