The Stomper remembers four individuals who helped him in various ways and hopes to thank them.

Commuter who vomited ‘all over the floor and pants’ on Downtown Line MRT seeking 4 kind souls who helped him

A man who felt ill and vomited on an MRT train is hoping to locate and personally thank the four Good Samaritans who came to his aid.

Stomper Zaman said the incident occurred while he was on the way home from Stevens to Rochor MRT station on the Downtown Line on Aug 27 at around 9pm.

Just before the train reached Newton MRT station, he started experiencing stomach troubles.

“I started to vomit,” Zaman recounted. “It was all over the floor and on my pants. l had a few tissues but it was not enough.”

Stomper touched by ‘spontaneous help’

The Stomper remembers four individuals who helped him in various ways:

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A couple next to him who shared their tissues and wet tissue A woman sitting in front of him who came over and gave him a small plastic bag to vomit into A girl standing next to him near the MRT door who passed him another small plastic bag

“I tried to clean the MRT floor with some tissues, but it was not enough,” said Zaman. “The woman told me not to do it, to just go, and someone else will clean up.”

Upon reaching Newton, Zaman rushed out of the train to find a toilet to clean himself.

“In my hurry I could not thank them,” said the Stomper.

Zaman is unable to provide a description of the four commuters due to the brief encounter, but said they are all Singaporean Chinese.

“They are very kind souls. I pray to God to bless them, and I am very touched by their spontaneous help,” he added.

“There are still kind people who take care of each other.”

If you are one of those who helped Zaman or have any info about them, please email stomp@sph.com.sg or WhatsApp us at 9384 3761.

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