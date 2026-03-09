Bus captain goes the extra mile for elderly woman in wheelchair: 'Kindness still thrives'

A bus driver went above and beyond the call of duty for an elderly commuter in a wheelchair, ensuring her well-being even after she alighted.

Stomper Grace witnessed the "quiet act of compassion" while on board SMRT bus service 979 on Feb 21 at around 5.13pm.

Grace said the elderly woman was travelling alone in a wheelchair and boarded the bus after what appeared to be a grocery trip at Hillion Mall in Bukit Panjang.

"The bus driver patiently assisted her as she got on," Grace told Stomp.

"As the bus approached the area near Choa Chu Kang Swimming Complex, the driver left his seat and walked over to check on the woman."

The bus captain then "gently" informed the woman that she had reached her stop and confirmed that she was heading home.

The Stomper recounted: "She seemed unsure about when to press the stop bell, but the driver anticipated it and guided her. When he sought confirmation, she nodded in response."

Grace noted that the bus captain had not only remembered the woman's usual stop, but also pushed her wheelchair down the bus and ensured she was safe on the pavement.

"His thoughtfulness and initiative truly made a difference," Grace said, praising the driver's professionalism.

She hopes the driver can be recognised, adding: "In a busy city where commuters often rush from place to place, this simple gesture of care stood out as a reminder that kindness still thrives in everyday moments."

