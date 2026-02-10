75-year-old grandma's first trip to Jurong Lake Gardens turns scary — but security officers come to her aid

A family has expressed their gratitude to two security officers who came to their aid when a 75-year-old woman felt unwell during a visit to Jurong Lake Gardens on Feb 8.

Stomper Ashiqah told Stomp the incident happened during what was meant to be her grandmother's first visit to the gardens despite having lived in Jurong her whole life.

At about 9pm, her grandmother, who has diabetes and blood pressure issues, suddenly began panting heavily and appeared weak during their walk, causing the family to worry.

Unable to find help nearby, the 28-year-old Stomper spotted a security contact number on a signboard near the Japanese Garden entrance and called it.

The control room responded promptly and dispatched two officers, whom Ashiqah identified as Mr Bala and Mr Akbar, from Excellent Security & Safety.

"They arrived very quickly, within about five to 10 minutes," she said, adding their calm demeanour immediately reassured the family during a stressful moment.

The officers carefully assessed her grandmother's condition, offered reassurance and transported the family by security buggy from the Japanese Garden area to the South Carpark, ensuring she remained comfortable throughout the journey.

"Their help felt like god-sent assistance at that moment, and I cannot express how grateful we are for their compassion and support," Ashiqah said.

PHOTO: STOMP

She said no emergency medical treatment was required after they returned home and her grandmother stabilised after resting and hydrating. However, the family remains cautious due to her medical conditions.

"What touched us most was their calmness, patience and genuine care," she said. "They treated my grandmother with great respect and kindness, which gave us a lot of reassurance during a very stressful situation."

She shared the experience in hopes of recognising the officers and other frontline workers whose quiet acts of compassion often go unnoticed.

"Jurong Lake Gardens is known for its beautiful landscape, but it is the people behind the scenes who truly make public spaces safe and meaningful," she said.

"There were no cameras or crowds — just two individuals doing their duty with heart."

In response to a Stomp query, Excellent Security & Safety said: "We were truly touched to read about the experience.

"More than anything, we are very grateful and relieved to know that the visitor and her grandmother were able to get home safely."

The company said it's fortunate to have such dedicated individuals on its team.

"While our officers are trained to handle these situations, seeing them extend such genuine kindness is a proud moment for us," a spokesperson said.

"We are so glad they could be of help when it was needed most, and we will certainly ensure their kindness and contributions are recognised."

Have something to say? Join in!

See something interesting? Contribute your story to us.

Explore more on these topics inspiring

security guard

kind

heartwarming

kudos