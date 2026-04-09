‘Yes man’ with fans: All-Time Favourite Artiste recipient Romeo Tan up for a record five prizes

Benson Ang

The Straits Times

April 8, 2026

This might just be Romeo Tan’s year.

At the Star Awards on April 19, the local Mediacorp star might go home with five awards – marking the most nominations he has received in a single year in the past decade.

His portrayal of the scheming, power-hungry Zhang Jinquan in period drama Emerald Hill – The Little Nyonya Story (2025) has nabbed him nominations for Best Actor, Most Hated Villain, BYD Favourite Male Character and Favourite CP (couple pairing) with actress Dawn Yeoh, who plays his on-screen wife in Emerald Hill.

In the BYD Favourite Male Character category, he scored a second nomination for playing a matchmaking consultant in the family drama Where The Heart Belongs (2025).

And one award is already in the bag. Tan is set to receive the All-Time Favourite Artiste accolade, after winning 10 Top 10 Most Popular Male Artistes prizes from 2014 to 2025.

In an interview with The Straits Times on April 6, he said he is grateful to “graduate” from the popularity polls.

The bachelor, who turns 41 on April 9, credited his popularity to his consistent acting performances and many good-guy roles in dramas such as Don’t Stop Believin’ (2012) and Say Cheese (2018).

Another boost could have come from his approachable, down-to-earth personality, he hypothesised. When in public, he is often happy to take photos, chit-chat or sign autographs.

“You can call me a ‘yes man’,” he said. “I do not like rejecting people, or saying I am off work because I am not filming. I am a public figure, so it is part of my job to be sensitive and polite to everyone all the time.”

Some fans, he recalled, have asked to take pictures with him while he was midway through a meal at a hawker centre. “I would still do it, because they might be in a hurry to go elsewhere.”

Romeo Tan with his 10 Top 10 Most Popular Male Artistes trophies, which are kept on a shelf in his parents’ home. PHOTO: COURTESY OF ROMEO TAN

He picked up these people skills from his 74-year-old father, a retired taxi driver.

Tan said: “My dad is a very nice guy. Because he used to drive taxis, he now treats private hire drivers very well, often giving them tips and not wanting to trouble them with carrying his luggage. My approach towards interacting with others comes mainly from him.”

One of eight promising young actors singled out by local broadcaster Mediacorp in 2014 as the Eight Dukes of Caldecott Hill, Tan is the first in the group to win 10 Top 10 awards.

The other dukes were Desmond Tan, Jeffrey Xu, Ian Fang, Shane Pow, Xu Bin, Zhang Zhenhuan and Aloysius Pang.

Desmond Tan has won nine Top 10 awards, while Xu Bin has clinched six.

Romeo Tan said: “It definitely feels good to be the first. But we are all at different stages of life, with our own achievements. It is very hard to compare.”

Yet, comparing was what he did in 2016, when he was the only one among six dukes nominated that year who did not make the cut.

The Eight Dukes of Caldecott Hill – (from far left) Aloysius Pang, Xu Bin, Shane Pow, Romeo Tan, Desmond Tan, Jeffrey Xu, Ian Fang and Zhang Zhenhuan –during a Star Awards event in 2014. PHOTO: LIANHE WANBAO FILE

He recalled: “At the time, I was definitely disappointed and very upset. I was still a little childish and immature. I questioned if I did not act well enough or was not good-looking enough.

“As artistes, one can get really sensitive. Out of 100 comments, maybe only five are bad, but we focus on those five. It can be an unhealthy mindset.

“Thankfully, I am someone who can move on quite easily. After three days, I picked myself up and focused on the work ahead.”

His persistence has brought him a long way.

Today, Tan’s Star Award trophies – including his Best Supporting Actor award for portraying businessman-turned-criminal Tim Goh in The Dream Job (2016) – take pride of place on a shelf in his parents’ home in the eastern part of Singapore.

The character’s fall from grace, he reflected, allowed him to showcase both virtuous and duplicitous qualities, as well as a clear character arc.

Romeo Tan has won only one acting prize at the Star Awards – Best Supporting Actor for portraying businessman-turned-criminal Tim Goh in The Dream Job (2016). PHOTO: SHIN MIN DAILY NEWS

Playing villains in dramas such as Joys Of Life (2012) and The Journey: Our Homeland (2015) has been one way he has stretched his acting muscle.

He said: “I used to be more image-conscious and feared playing baddies would influence how audiences saw and reacted to me. But nowadays, I treat every role as a new challenge.”

Indeed, in Emerald Hill, Zhang Jinquan is a whole new level of evil, silencing anyone who stands in his way and going as far as kidnapping his niece.

“I have to make sure I do not play the character as an evil one. He is a layered personality and there must be some intention behind his actions. Zhang Jinquan’s motivations may be wrong, but he is just trying to gain more power for his family.”

Regarding what goes through his mind during intense scenes, Tan said: “As actors, we are full of imagination. Earlier in my career, I would try to conjure up the emotions by thinking of m y p ersonal experiences.

“But after living for four decades and acting for a while, I now have a wider emotional ‘database’ or ‘library’ I can use to create my characters.”

Does he finally stand a shot at Best Actor in 2026?

“Maybe,” he said. “(But) I think (fellow nominee) Chen Hanwei played a cancer patient so amazingly in The Gift Of Time.

“But who knows? It was not easy for me to get cast in a blockbuster (like Emerald Hill) in such a good role. Maybe the stars will align for me this year.”

In period drama Emerald Hill – The Little Nyonya Story (2025), Romeo Tan played the scheming, power-hungry Zhang Jinquan. PHOTO: SHIN MIN FILE

Looking ahead, Tan – who plays one half of a couple whose marriage is on the brink of collapse in the Channel 8 drama Highway To Somewhere opposite Jeanette Aw, which is available on mewatch – hopes to expand his horizons beyond Singapore.

Meanwhile, he will be appearing in two upcoming home-grown shows. In Brighter Days, which premieres in August, he takes on dual roles in a story spanning three decades from 1996 to 2026. He will then portray a psychotherapist in medical drama Keep it Down, which premieres in November.

“Hopefully, I get to work on more international co-productions and collaborate with artistes overseas. There is so much to learn from one another.”

He would also welcome a change in medium, such as acting in a stage musical or movie.

“Every actor dreams of being seen on the big screen,” he said. “So if I am in a movie played in cinemas here, that would be awesome.”

Star Awards 2026 will be shown on April 19 on Channel 8, Channel U, mewatch and the Mediacorp Entertainment YouTube Channel from 7 to 10pm. A Walk Of Fame pre-show will air on these platforms from 5 to 6.30pm. In addition, a Backstage Live behind-the-scenes live stream will take place from 3.30 to 10pm, and will be available on mewatch and the Mediacorp Entertainment YouTube Channel.

This story was adapted from The Straits Times

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