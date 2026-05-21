Singer JJ Lin attends girlfriend’s graduation ceremony in New York

JJ Lin uploaded a photo of himself with his girlfriend Annalisa Liu on social media on May 19.

Lim Ruey Yan

The Straits Times

May 20, 2026

Home-grown singer JJ Lin was recently spotted by netizens in New York City attending the graduation ceremony of his girlfriend, New York-based artist and influencer Annalisa Liu, at private art and design college Parsons School of Design.

The Mandopop star confirmed that he was in the Big Apple in a social media post on May 19.

“Some weeks move louder than others,” he wrote in English and Chinese. “Graduation celebrations, family dinners, old friends, new memories and music quietly taking shape in between. Grateful for the people who make life feel real.”

The 45-year-old shared a carousel of photos, including one of himself with his mother, one of Liu – believed to be in her early 20s – in her graduation gown on stage and a photo of the couple together.

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Over the past couple of days, some netizens also uploaded videos and photos of Lin attending Liu’s graduation ceremony in a suit and wearing a baseball cap at another ceremony in the college.

He went public with his relationship with Liu, also known as Qiqi, on social media on Dec 29, 2025, when he posted a photo of himself with her and his parents while marking his mother’s 70th birthday.

The couple were reportedly introduced by mutual friends in late 2023 and started dating in 2024.

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