Sightings of HK star Aaron Kwok in Singapore spark speculation over filming, concert appearance

Hong Kong star Aaron Kwok was spotted at a hotel in Sentosa among other places in Singapore.

Lok Jian Wen

The Straits Times

June 17, 2026

Dempsey Hill, Sentosa and a duty-free store at Changi Airport.

These are just some of the places in Singapore where Hong Kong superstar Aaron Kwok was spotted over the past few days, giving his fans fodder for speculation on what may have brought the Heavenly King to the Lion City.

The sightings, mostly shared on social media, gave his fans a visual update, with most praising the 60-year-old for his appearance and some joking that he had “frozen” his age, or taken “immortality pills”.

On June 14, Kwok was spotted with a crew at Dempsey Hill, with a minder holding an umbrella over him while another touched up his make-up as he took instructions from a director.

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He was then seen sporting a sleeveless top that belied his years at the entrance of The Laurus hotel on Sentosa on June 15 before another fan spotted him shooting a commercial at a duty-free store in Changi Airport.

Some on social media platform Xiaohongshu praised him for being the Heavenly King who has kept himself in the best shape, referring to the moniker given to the four film and music Hong Kong superstars – Kwok, Andy Lau, Leon Lai and Jacky Cheung – who dominated the entertainment industry in the 1990s.

Others joked that he still faced “family pressures” over “milk powder costs”, as he and his wife Moka Fang just welcomed their third child in 2025.

It was not clear what he was promoting, but Tommy Hilfiger and Longines are among the premium brands he endorses and lends his star power to.

Kwok is also an official brand ambassador for Chinese e-payment app Alipay, with some bystanders at Changi Airport saying he was shooting an advertisement for it.

Some floated the idea that his appearance could be timed to coincide with the concert by Hong Kong group Grasshopper, who are set to play at the Singapore Indoor Stadium on June 20. Kwok joined them on stage at their May 3 show in Hong Kong, singing and dancing in unison to Broken Heart (1990).

Kwok’s next shows for his own Iconic world tour are set to be in Chinese cities including Wuhan (June 27), Foshan (July 4) and Hangzhou (July 18).

Closer to Singapore, he will also be doing two shows in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, on Sept 12 and 13.

He has not announced any dates for Singapore, having last performed here in June 2023.

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