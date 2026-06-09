Radio DJ Hazelle Teo marries musician James Wong, gets a haircut mid-ceremony

DJ Hazelle Teo and local pianist James Wong got married on June 6 at the JW Marriott Hotel Singapore South Beach.

Benson Ang

The Straits Times

June 8, 2026

Singapore radio DJ Hazelle Teo and local pianist James Wong tied the knot on June 6 at JW Marriott Hotel Singapore South Beach, and have left for their honeymoon in Greece.

They announced in an Instagram post that day: “Today, the Wongs gained a daughter and the Teos gained a son. It was such an incredible day, soaking in all the love. Thank you, thank you, thank you. With that, we’re officially married.”

For her big day, Teo, 32, wore a gown from bridal shop House Of Ivory. Wong, 26, donned a suit from clothing brand Made Suits.

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Online videos shared by Wong show him playing a Yamaha keyboard at the wedding, starting with his wife’s debut single Sing A Long Dance A Long (2024).

He then transitioned to American singer-songwriter Taylor Swift’s Love Story (2008), a song through which they first met and collaborated on for a cover in 2024.

It was to this hit tune that Teo, who is also a host and content creator, walked down the aisle towards Wong on stage, after which they shared a kiss.

He later placed his hand on her stomach and announced jokingly: “We are expecting... you guys to have a fun night tonight.”

Among the guests were Teo’s fellow Yes 933 DJs Tan Ting Fong, Zhong Kun Hua, Zhu Zeliang, Chen Qijia, Gao Mei Gui, Lim Pin Juen and Jeff Goh.

Local actors Glenn Yong, Hong Huifang and Zheng Geping also attended.

In a surprising twist, Teo cut her waist-long hair to a little past her shoulder during an outfit change and emerged mid-ceremony in a plum-coloured cheongsam. Together with Wong, who was in a plum suit and black bowtie, they grooved to the Bruno Mars jive 24K Magic (2016).

Of the makeover, she said in a video: “You only get married once, just go for it. I was nervous at first, but seeing the final result made it all worth it.”

Wong said: “I love it. I think she looks so sexy with short hair.”

The pair announced their engagement in 2025 and have been documenting their wedding preparations in the reality series From Yes To I Do, which is available on mewatch.

The last episode of the four-part show airs on June 9 at 8pm on Channel 8.

They are also hosts of The Couple’s Classroom, a weekly podcast on mewatch about the unglamorous, hilarious and often messy reality of modern love, and recorded an episode at 5am right before the wedding.

Wong said to Teo in the episode: “You are a perfectionist. You want everything to be perfect. I am quite chill... but that’s because I have a hardworking wife, that’s why I was able to have a chill mindset, to know that everything is going to be taken care of.”

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