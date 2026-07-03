Zhang Linghe made the rare revelation in a recent episode of Chinese variety show Welcome Home, which aired on June 30.

Pursuit Of Jade star Zhang Linghe reveals health struggles, once slept less than 20 hours a week

Lim Ruey Yan

The Straits Times

July 2, 2026

Chinese actor Zhang Linghe, who rose to fame with his role in the historical romance drama Pursuit Of Jade, has opened up about his health struggles, disclosing the toll that his intense work schedule has had on him.

The 28-year-old made the rare revelation in a recent episode of Chinese variety show Welcome Home, which aired on June 30.

Zhang plays fallen noble Xie Zheng, who enters into a matrilocal marriage with a feisty butcher played by Chinese actress Tian Xiwei, in popular C-drama Pursuit Of Jade, which premiered in March.

The actor said on Welcome Home that he has long suffered from insomnia, and once slept less than 20 hours over a week.

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To stay alert on the set, he would rely on strong doses of caffeine, adding up to three or four shots of espresso to a cup of coffee. This habit led him to heart palpitations and his doctor advising him to change his habits.

While he has not gone off coffee completely, he is reducing his intake gradually, he said.

Zhang said he also struggled with feelings of anxiety in his downtime as he was not used to staying idle. Late nights and irregular sleep patterns impacted his immune system, causing him to develop multiple food allergies, including to eggs and some fermented products.

To meet the demands of a role, Zhang said he once shed a dramatic amount of weight, dropping to just 66kg – underweight for his towering 1.9m-tall frame, based on his body mass index.

“It’s better now. I’m close to 70kg,” he said.

After suffering a recent knee injury on the set of the new Chinese period drama The Road To Glory, he had trouble bending his knee and required walking assistance.

However, to avoid disrupting the filming schedule and to spare his fans any worry, he downplayed the injury as a muscle strain and chose to push through the pain with the help of acupuncture and physical therapy.

Concerns about the actor’s health surfaced in late April when he was spotted limping while heading to work.

In several videos circulated online, Zhang appeared to be in visible discomfort while exiting a vehicle, requiring support from his assistant.

Many of his fans have also taken to social media urging the actor to go for a thorough medical examination and set aside more time to rest and recover before continuing with his rigorous filming schedule.

For now, Zhang said, he is more mindful about his health.

“I am currently learning to strike a balance between work and personal life, trying to take moderate but not overly long breaks, and working hard to restore my health.”

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