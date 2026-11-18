Singaporean filmmaker Ang Geck Geck Priscilla is particularly conscious of creating an environment where children feel safe and comfortable.

No memorising lines, just being kids: How Ah Girl director brought out the best in her young stars

All it took was a crying baby to reduce young actress Ong Xuan Jing to tears.

While filming a scene for local movie Ah Girl, the child actress was carrying a baby for the first time when the infant started crying.

Thinking that the baby did not like her, Xuan Jing began crying too.

Even after the director yelled “cut”, the little girl remained upset and had to be reassured.

It is this emotional sensitivity that Singaporean filmmaker Ang Geck Geck Priscilla believes makes Xuan Jing such a remarkable young actress.

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Ong Xuan Jing plays the titular character in Ah Girl. PHOTO: AGGREGATE FILMS

The 10-year-old has already bagged two international Best Actress awards for her film debut and is in the running for Best New Performer at Taiwan’s prestigious Golden Horse Awards on Nov 22.

Yet, when Stomp sat down with Xuan Jing, her seven-year-old co-star Sydney Wong and their director, it was easy to forget that the two girls were movie stars.

The pair bickered playfully, teased their director and repeatedly tried to get her to admit which of them was her favourite.

Their easy chemistry was apparent even off-screen, with the girls enthusiastically sharing that they have remained good friends since filming wrapped in 2024 and still go on playdates together.

The laughter and banter were a stark contrast to some of the heartbreaking scenes they share in Ah Girl, which opens in Singapore cinemas on Nov 19.

Sydney Wong (left) and Ong Xuan Jing (right) play sisters in the movie. PHOTO: AGGREGATE FILMS

Growing up too soon in 1990s Singapore

Set in 1994, Ah Girl follows seven-year-old Swee Swee (Xuan Jing) and her younger sister Ah Tian (Sydney) as they try to make sense of their parents’ separation.

The sisters live in an HDB flat with their father (James Seah) and grandmother (Doreen Toh), while spending time with their mother (Carrie Wong) on weekends.

Amid the turmoil at home, Ah Girl is still very much a child.

She collects spiders, develops a crush on a boy in school and even finds an entrepreneurial opportunity in selling chewing gum to her schoolmates.

However, when her mother asks if she would like to live with her, Ah Girl is confronted with a decision that could mean being separated from her younger sister.

The 99-minute comedy-drama is inspired by Ang’s own childhood and took more than a decade to bring to the big screen.

For Singaporeans who grew up in the 1990s, the film offers a nostalgic glimpse into childhood before smartphones and social media.

Even its cinematography evokes a different era, with a square-like 4:3 aspect ratio reminiscent of old television sets and a camera positioned at children’s eye level.

The film has received international recognition, winning the Youth Jury Award at the International Film Festival Rotterdam and Best Asian Feature Film at this year’s Singapore International Film Festival.

It also picked up the Best ASEAN Film and New Voices awards at the Bangkok International Film Festival.

In April, Xuan Jing became the youngest recipient of the Best Actress award at the Hong Kong International Film Festival.

She went on to share the Best Actress honour at the Malaysia Golden Global Awards in July.

Ah Girl has received three Golden Horse nominations, with Ang nominated for Best New Director and Best Adapted Screenplay alongside Xuan Jing’s Best New Performer nomination.

Finding the perfect Ah Girl

For Ang, 38, finding the right children to portray the sisters was particularly important given how personal the story was to her.

While it took her some time to find her leading lady, casting Sydney was an almost instantaneous decision.

Sydney was just four years old when she walked into the audition room.

“She really has the X-factor,” Ang told Stomp.

“The moment she stepped into the audition room, she just made me laugh. I don’t know why – I just connected with her straight away.”

Ang was struck by how articulate and attentive Sydney was for her age, as well as her bubbly personality and unfiltered way of expressing herself.

“She speaks like an adult and is very straightforward,” she said.

Casting Xuan Jing, however, was a more gradual process.

Ang first met her at an audition when she was five, but felt she was not quite ready for the role at the time.

The little girl was quiet and would frequently look towards her mother for validation.

When Ang held another round of auditions a year later, Xuan Jing returned.

This time, without her mother in the audition room, she impressed the director with her ability to take direction.

Ang narrowed her shortlist of about 13 children down to two before eventually choosing Xuan Jing.

“She had grown into a more confident person,” Ang said.

Even though Xuan Jing was quiet, her ability to observe her surroundings and pick up on other people’s emotions made her particularly suited to the role.

It was also something that would surprise Ang time and again during filming.

Recalling the scene involving the crying baby, Ang said: “She’s very aware of the energy around her, which makes it easy for her to get into character.

“I think that is very rare to come by.”

However, it also meant that extra care was needed to help the young actress separate her character’s experiences from her own.

The director had to take time to explain why the baby might have cried and reassure Xuan Jing that she had done nothing wrong.

How do you get a child to cry on cue?

Watching some of the more emotionally charged scenes in Ah Girl, one might wonder how Ang managed to coax such convincing performances out of children so young.

One particularly unexpected answer? Lava.

During the interview, Sydney recalled struggling to cry while filming a scene involving a broken pink crayon.

Ang revealed that after consulting the girl’s mother, she had discovered a cue that would bring her to tears.

It involved imagining her mother falling into a volcano.

The director explained that Sydney was particularly attached to her mother at the time.

“Once she started crying, it was actually more challenging to stop her until you gave her a sweet or something,” Ang recalled.

Beyond individual cues, however, much of the preparation involved building trust with the children and understanding their personalities.

Ang worked closely with their parents, visited their homes and organised outings and activities to get to know them better.

Director Ang Geck Geck (left) and actress Ong Xuan Jing on the set of Ah Girl. PHOTO: AGGREGATE FILMS

The girls also underwent three months of workshops before filming began.

Rather than getting them to memorise pages of dialogue or deliberately recreate distressing situations from the film, Ang drew on emotions the children were already familiar with.

Much of this was done through play.

“We had to tell them what is real and what is not so that they wouldn’t get traumatised on set, because there are a few emotional scenes,” she explained.

“We also want them to be themselves on set so that they are not really acting per se – they are just being themselves.”

The girls were encouraged to respond naturally to their on-screen parents instead of rigidly following a script.

This also resulted in spontaneous moments that made it into the film.

In one scene, Xuan Jing’s character learns how to catwalk by watching television.

After bidding her on-screen father good night, she continued strutting towards her bedroom as though she were still on a runway.

It was entirely her own doing.

“I didn’t ask her to do the catwalk,” Ang said.

The director wanted Xuan Jing to build enough confidence to trust her own instincts rather than constantly seek approval.

“We give them freedom to express themselves, and it’s okay to make mistakes.”

Fighting over props and stealing soya milk

Of course, working with children also came with its fair share of distractions.

For Sydney, the prospect of getting to eat was sometimes all the motivation she needed to film a scene.

“When we shouted ‘action’, she could start eating, and when we shouted ‘cut’, she had to stop,” Ang said.

“Every time, she would ask, ‘Can we start?’ because she couldn’t wait to eat!”

Xuan Jing also recalled sneaking a drink from her co-star’s bottle of soya milk while she was looking away, leading to a tussle between the two.

Ang had to repeatedly stop filming because the girls kept quarrelling over items in a cupboard that were meant to be props.

Sydney’s curiosity had apparently got the better of her, while Xuan Jing was more concerned about completing the take.

The incident resurfaced when Stomp invited the girls to turn the tables and interview their director.

When they asked Ang how many times she had to shout “cut” because of them, the director jokingly replied: “A million times.”

The girls immediately began revisiting their disagreement, debating who had started the fight in the first place.

Despite the occasional squabble, some of their favourite memories involved making a mess together.

Ang recalled a scene where the girls attempted to turn a toilet into a swimming pool.

Sydney Wong (left) and Ong Xuan Jing (right) had several memorable moments on set. PHOTO: AGGREGATE FILMS

When one of them asked if they could do it again, Ang suggested she try it at home instead.

There was also no shortage of cheekiness when the girls were asked to rate their director out of 10.

While Xuan Jing gave her full marks for being kind and considerate, Sydney cheekily awarded her zero.

Her reason?

“Because you’re very funny.”

From playdates to signing autographs

The film’s success has introduced the girls to a different side of life, from seeing themselves on the big screen to having people ask for their autographs.

Even at school, they have been surprised by how many people recognise them.

Sydney recalled being in the middle of a physical education lesson when her classmates suddenly asked how she knew her co-star after seeing the movie trailer.

Xuan Jing recalled walking into her classroom to discover that her teacher was showing the trailer to her classmates.

“I was like, ‘Oh no, they’re going to show my face!’ – but I also wanted people to know that it was me,” she said.

Having filmed Ah Girl two years ago, the girls were also struck by how much younger they looked on screen.

“When I saw myself on a big screen, I was wondering, ‘Was that really me?’” Xuan Jing recalled.

“Because back then I looked so funny, and now I’ve grown so much.”

Ong Xuan Jing plays the titular character in Ah Girl. PHOTO: AGGREGATE FILMS

However, for all the attention and excitement surrounding the film, one of Xuan Jing’s biggest concerns was still what her parents thought of her performance.

Ang recalled how, during a screening, the young actress was more interested in observing her parents than watching the movie itself.

“She wasn’t really watching the film; she was watching her parents instead,” she said.

It is a particularly poignant detail given that Ah Girl is ultimately a story about a child longing for her parents’ love and attention.

‘I make films because I want to give kids a voice’

For Ang, making Ah Girl was as much a personal journey as it was a professional one.

Having grown up with divorced parents herself, the filmmaker admitted that revisiting her childhood and sharing those experiences with the world was initially frightening.

She underwent therapy while working on the screenplay, a process that changed not only the film but also herself.

“It transformed from a dark film into a hopeful one,” she told Stomp.

“So I guess it’s not just for me – it also helped me as a person.”

Ang, who has been working with children as a director for about a decade, said she considers it a calling.

She believes working with young actors has made her a more patient person and is particularly conscious of creating an environment where children feel safe and comfortable.

Director Ang Geck Geck and young actress Ong Xuan Jing on the set of Ah Girl. PHOTO: AGGREGATE FILMS

Filming hours are shorter, and crew members are reminded not to raise their voices around the children.

She also acknowledged that more could be done in Singapore to support child actors in balancing their education with filming, suggesting that tutors could be engaged to help them keep up with schoolwork on set.

Above all, she wants the girls to look back on their filmmaking experience fondly.

“I don’t make films just because I want to make a film; I make films because I want to share a message and give kids a voice,” she said.

“I never want them to see it as work. I want them to see it as something they can remember when they grow up.”

As for what she hopes Singaporeans will take away from Ah Girl, Ang said it was a reminder that although we cannot choose the families we are born into, we can choose how we move forward.

“Childhood may shape us for who we are, but it doesn’t define us.”

For the film’s two young stars, however, there was still one pressing question they wanted their director to answer.

Who was her favourite actress?

Despite repeated attempts to make Ang pick one of them, the director refused to budge.

“I’ll tell you when I make Ah Girl 2,” she quipped.

Ah Girl opens in Singapore cinemas on Nov 19.

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