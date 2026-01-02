JJ Lin speaks out over smear campaigns after going Instagram official with influencer Annalisa

Lim Ruey Yan

The Straits Times

Jan 1, 2026

Home-grown singer JJ Lin has spoken out against various rumours and claims, after confirming his relationship with Chinese influencer Annalisa earlier this week.

Lin, 44, surprised fans on Dec 29 when he took to social media to post a photo of himself with Annalisa and his parents while celebrating his mother's 70th birthday. Annalisa, also known as Qiqi, has been reported as aged 23 or 24 by various media.

It also marked the first time in Lin's 22-year career that he has publicly acknowledged a partner.

On Dec 31, the Mandopop star posted on social media his reflections on 2025. While the post focused primarily on the end of his three-year concert tour, it was also seen as a response to the public scrutiny following the revelation of his relationship.

"Beyond the music and milestones, 2025 also brought many tests – moments of heartbreak, helplessness and growth," Lin wrote in English and Chinese. "My life beyond the stage and music was intrusively scrutinised and deliberately misrepresented."

He continued: "I had remained reticent while my team worked on verifying some incidents, which turned out to be premeditated and coordinated smear campaigns. False narratives were spread and lines were crossed, causing harm to my loved ones and myself, including my fans, who stood by me."

The singer said it was unfortunate that he could not share his life updates freely with his friends and fans due to such chaos.

"Anyway, I am grateful that now I have more clarity, and would like to remind every friend who truly cares about me – when faced with emotionally charged narratives online that seek to provoke and divide, please remain clear-minded," he said.

"There is no need to stay trapped in stories written by others. We can choose to move forward."

Lin wrote that he has this to say to himself and to everyone still moving forward despite their struggles: "May we never forget how we got here, and be gentle and kind. May we all learn to step away from meaningless online exhaustion, and protect the calm and steadiness of our hearts."

He added: "Place your energy where it truly matters. Take good care of yourself. Live each day well."

Lin also reflected on his world tour, which kicked off in Singapore in November 2022 and concluded in Beijing, China, in July 2025.

"From JJ20 to JJ20 Final Lap, these three years of world touring have felt like a long, profound journey," he wrote.

"It began with a simple intention – to mark my 20th anniversary through the stage, together with my fans. Across 104 shows, the journey came to its close over nine nights at Beijing's Bird's Nest."

He added: "To stand on the biggest stage of my life, walking side by side with the best of you – my fans, my comrades, my kindred spirits – this dream was fulfilled by all of us, together. For that, I am deeply grateful."

