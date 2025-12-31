JJ Lin goes Instagram official with Chinese influencer Annalisa, who is 20 years younger

Lim Ruey Yan

The Straits Times

Dec 30, 2025

Home-grown singer JJ Lin has confirmed his relationship with Chinese influencer Annalisa after rumours of them dating began earlier in 2025.

Lin, 44, took to social media on Dec 29 to mark his mother's 70th birthday, posting a photo of himself with Annalisa and his parents.

He wrote in Chinese and English: "Love doesn't need long speeches. It's about standing by each other, rain or shine, offering the truest companionship and sharing life's purest joys.

"Dear Mum, happy 70th birthday. May you always be surrounded by love, blessed with good health, happiness, and a life filled with smiles."

Annalisa was seen with her hand on the shoulder of Lin's mother, as they smiled and posed with Lin and his father.

The influencer, also known as Qiqi, has been reported as age 23 or 24 by various media. She has more than 196,000 followers on Instagram and more than 157,000 followers on Xiaohongshu. According to her social media profile, she is a graduate of Parsons School of Design in New York.

Online rumours surfaced in February that the two were an item, claiming they were introduced by mutual friends in late 2023 and started dating in 2024.

Lin's agency offered no further comment at the time. It told Chinese-language daily Lianhe Zaobao on Dec 29 that Annalisa is not pregnant, adding that Lin has no plans for now, and will continue to focus on his personal life and work.

Annalisa was repeatedly spotted in front-row VIP seats at Lin's concerts, and they were apparently seen at a cafe in Tokyo in April.

They were reportedly seen shopping together in New Zealand in May. Lin and a woman, believed to be Qiqi, were also seen wearing matching outfits in Los Angeles in November.

Lin's celebrity pals sent their blessings.

"May you be happy and joyful," Mandopop star Jay Chou wrote in a comment, while Taiwanese singer Ashin of rock band Mayday said: "I'll bring an extra bucket of milk tea for the next birthday celebration."

The three singers were dubbed the "Milk Tea Trio" by fans after Ashin delivered a big bottle of milk tea as a gift on Chou's behalf for Lin's birthday in March 2020.

What do you think?

Have something to say? Comment below

Want to share a story? Send it to us by emailorWhatsApp.

Get more of Stomp's latest updates by following us on:

Join the conversation