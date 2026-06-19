Hong Kong actress Cecilia Cheung wins $1.9m lawsuit over contract dispute

Cecilia Cheung had never signed the contract she was accused of breaching, Hong Kong’s High Court found.

Ann Chen

The Straits Times

June 19, 2026

A Hong Kong court has rejected a HK$12 million (S$1.98 million) claim lodged against Cecilia Cheung by her former agent, in which the popular actress was accused of reneging on a promise to star in several films, local media South China Morning Post (SCMP) reported.

Cheung was sued in 2020 by her former agency Asia Entertainment Group and ex-manager Yu Yuk Hing for supposedly failing to fulfil her contractual obligations.

In a judgement on June 16, the High Court found that Cheung had never signed an agency contract she was accused of breaching, nor did she receive any advance payment for her services.

The 2011 exclusive management contract Yu had sought to rely on in his claim was highly likely “created” by his younger brother to avoid tax liabilities, the court found.

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According to SCMP, this finding comes after Hong Kong’s Inland Revenue Department began investigating a HK$40 million payment the company made to Cheung in July 2011.

Yu also could not prove he had paid Cheung HK$2.76 million as an advance payment for her appearance in two of the company’s films between 2011 and 2014, SCMP reported, citing the court’s ruling.

According to Singapore media Asiaone, the court awarded Cheung her legal costs after ruling in the actress’ favour.

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