A group of former Mediacorp artistes have rallied behind Huang Yiliang in a series of eight TikTok videos.

Former stars rally behind Huang Yiliang at hawker stall, share his 'principled’ side

Former actor Huang Yiliang has received a show of support from his longtime friends in the entertainment industry after making headlines over disputes at his zi char stall.

According to a Lianhe Zaobao report, a group of former Mediacorp artistes recently turned up at Huang’s stall at Circuit Road Hawker Centre to support him. The group included Cassandra See, Jason Oh, Cherie Lim, Apple Hong and Henry Thia.

Videos of the visit were uploaded to TikTok account Bing Bing Biang Biang where the artistes were seen marching towards the stall together before greeting Huang, who appeared all smiles.

The videos have attracted significant attention online, garnering more than 1.1 million views across eight clips as of June 7.

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‘If he treats you as a friend, he’ll give you anything’

In the videos, See spoke warmly about Huang’s character.

“He is the kind of person who, if he treats you as a friend, he’ll give you anything,” she said.

She then recounted a story previously shared by Oh, claiming Huang had once handed him the keys to his home.

“He told (Jason Oh), ‘You like jogging around Marine Parade, right? Take my keys. After your run, you can come to my house to shower or rest.’”

Oh, who was standing beside her, confirmed the account.

See also defended Huang against criticism, saying, “If you really know him, you’ll know he’s not the person people imagine him to be or what others say about him.

“He has principles, which is why disagreements often happen.”

Netizens share positive encounters

The videos prompted many netizens to share their own experiences with Huang.

One commenter wrote, “When I was working as an extra and feeling unwell, he was already very famous, but he wasn’t arrogant. He even gave me a cup of warm water. I’ll support him.”

Another netizen recalled meeting Huang at East Coast Park during a filming shoot in the late 1980s.

According to the commenter, Huang was approachable, happily took photos with fans and chatted with them.

“He hasn’t changed all these years. He has a very kind heart,” the netizen added.

Huang, 64, opened his zi char stall at Circuit Road Hawker Centre earlier this year. He was previously in the news after a series of disputes with a neighbouring chicken rice stallholder, one of which resulted in him being taken to hospital.

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