Former Kiss92 DJ Charmaine Yee, her husband Camilo Paredes and their daughter Mila (left) and Yee at TIME100 Singapore in 2022.

After a miscarriage, former radio DJ Charmaine Yee to deliver her second baby on National Day

Eddino Abdul Hadi

The Straits Times

July 21, 2026

The upcoming National Day looks set to be a double celebration for former radio DJ and media personality Charmaine Yee.

The content creator – who left her producer-presenter job at local radio station Kiss92 in 2023 – is scheduled to deliver her second child, a girl, via an elective caesarean operation at midnight on Aug 9.

The 39-year-old Singaporean is married to Camilo Paredes, a 41-year-old technology entrepreneur from Colombia who is based in Singapore. The couple also have a three-year-old daughter, Mila.

“My original due date was Aug 11, and my gynaecologist asked if I wanted to bring it a few days forward to have a National Day baby. If the baby isn’t in harm’s way, then why not?” Yee tells The Straits Times. “You want to make it a memorable one, and I’m happy to be doing my little bit of national service.

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“Her birthday is always going to be a public holiday, so we will always be able to throw a big party.”

The journey to baby No. 2 was a challenging one for Yee, who had a miscarriage in May 2025. She was bleeding after the first week of discovering she was expecting and, by the fifth week, was told it was not a viable pregnancy.

“It’s a very strange feeling; you pee on a stick every day and it still says you’re pregnant, but there’s blood loss too. Not many people talk about this feeling. Every day I woke up and wondered, ‘Is the baby still there?’”

A few months after the miscarriage, her father died, aged 72, after battling several strokes.

“It would have been nice to have my dad see the birth of my second, but it was not meant to be.”

Yee previously revealed she had an ovary and fallopian tube removed when she was 25, because of a twisted ovarian dermoid cyst. She also has an inverted womb, something that occurs in 15 per cent of women.

She froze her eggs in 2022 because of her condition, but she was able to conceive her first daughter and her soon-to-be-born second daughter naturally.

In her first pregnancy, Yee had planned for a natural birth, but needed an emergency caesarean operation after 10 hours of labour as the umbilical cord was wrapped around the baby’s thighs and twice around her waist.

Former Kiss92 DJ Charmaine Yee with her husband Camilo Paredes and their daughter Mila. PHOTO: THE STRAITS TIMES

Now that she is a mother to an active toddler, her current pregnancy is markedly different from her first.

“I really empathise with parents who have toddlers and are pregnant. There is no break,” says Yee, who hosts her own online talk show series The Maine Show and is also a public speaking coach. “During my first pregnancy, I was just chilling and lying in bed.”

She and her husband are preparing Mila, who speaks English, Spanish and Mandarin, for the arrival of her sibling and to avoid feelings of jealousy.

“This girl has been the centre of attention for three years, and that’s going to change come Aug 9. I am anticipating a shift in the way she receives love.”

The toddler has been actively involved in Yee’s pregnancy. “I take a bunch of prenatal vitamins, and she hands them to me every morning. She’ll say: ‘I want to give the baby medicine.’”

The second baby is not the only major change in her life – her family is also in the midst of a major renovation to their home, a landed house in the north of Singapore that she grew up in. It is a process she has been documenting in a series of videos on her social media pages, and the family is temporarily staying in a rental property.

Approaching 40 has motivated her to focus on her long-term health too, as she wants to stay fit for her young children and avoid becoming a burden to them in the future.

The house renovations include building a dedicated space for wellness therapies. “We’ve got a room that we call the longevity room. We’re going to have a sauna, ice bath... we treat longevity very seriously.”

Asked if she sees herself returning to radio, the former SPH Radio DJ says: “Never say never. But I’m very happy with the flexibility of the time that I have now – I get to do (the pre-school) pickups and drop-offs. But if the right opportunity comes along, you never know.”

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