Actress Rebecca Lim opens up about body image struggles after giving birth

Actress Rebecca Lim gave birth to her second child, a girl, in May.

Eddino Abdul Hadi

The Straits Times

Sept 3, 2026

Local actress Rebecca Lim has shared a vulnerable update on social media on her post-partum journey, three months after welcoming her second child, a girl.

The 39-year-old revealed in an Instagram post on Sept 2 that while she is grateful for the support from those around and is “incredibly thankful” for her children, she admits that “there are days when it hasn’t been easy”.

“Mostly, I struggle with how I look in the mirror. And I despise myself for feeling that way. I know that there’s more to life than that. But I’m only human. And the pressure to ‘bounce back’ is real.”

While she has to constantly remind herself that “comparison is the thief of joy”, she adds that there are days when she cannot pretend that she is okay.

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“And perhaps that’s what I want to say. That it is okay if you’re not okay. Every one of us is fighting a battle no one else can see.

“And you can miss what you were. But do learn to embrace the new you too. Because perhaps this changed version is better. Softer, yet stronger and wiser.”

Moments like having her baby daughter resting on her shoulder remind her why “I have to learn to love every part of myself, even when I don’t feel my best”.

“Because I pray that as she grows, she learns how to love herself too. Especially on the hard days.”

Despite having to navigate post-partum changes, Lim has continued with her work engagements during her maternity leave.

Fresh out of her confinement period, she made an Instagram post on June 19 about attending an event by luxury label Bvlgari. She wrote in the caption: “Out of confinement and straight into the sparkle of @bvlgari”.

She also posted about attending events by other fashion brands such as Roger Vivier in July and Prada in August.

The Mediacorp artiste also has a two-year-old son with husband Matthew Webster, 39. The couple married in November 2022.

Lim delivered her daughter after 12 hours of natural labour. In an interview with The Straits Times after the delivery, she described the birth as “very peaceful”, a stark contrast to her first delivery, which was highly “traumatic” because her epidural ran out during the 14-hour labour.

She also said in the interview that her second pregnancy was twice as difficult as her first, as she had to juggle it with caring for her son.

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