Fiona Xie (left) recently appeared in videos from the Tokyo Sims TikTok street interview series hosted by Kole Sims (right).

Actress Fiona Xie goes viral after saying her favourite project is ‘being retired’

Lim Ruey Yan

The Straits Times

July 5, 2026

Local actress Fiona Xie has sparked online discussion after she recently appeared in videos from the Tokyo Sims TikTok street interview series.

The 44-year-old has hardly appeared on screen in recent years, though she is still active on her Instagram account.

In a video uploaded on the Tokyo Sims Tiktok account on July 1, Xie was wearing a silver-tone, off-the-shoulder, belted top.

The videos appeared to have been filmed at Soekarno-Hatta International Airport in Jakarta, instead of the streets of Shibuya in Tokyo, where the series is usually set.

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“Can I knock on this?” presenter Kole Sims asked Xie, referring to her metallic-looking top.

The actress allowed him to do so, and he said that it looked as if she was wearing body armour.

“It dispenses doughnuts as well. It’s very special,” she quipped.

Sims praised the actress for being “sweet”, and she replied: “Be careful. I give you diabetes.”

When asked about her most awkward dating experience, she replied: “The one right now.”

The video has since accumulated more than 487,900 views on TikTok as at noon on July 5, with some netizens commenting that Xie looks to be in her 20s.

In another video released on July 2, Sims asked the actress if she has any big plans for her career and what her favourite project is so far.

“My favourite project is actually not having a job and being retired,” she replied.

“Why would you retire in your 20s?” Sims asked, apparently not knowing Xie’s age.

“Because then you get to do whatever f*** you want,” she said.

Xie shot to fame after her role as an impish genie in local sitcom My Genie (2001 to 2002). She was part of broadcaster Mediacorp’s stable of Seven Princesses during the mid-2000s.

Back then, she was one of the most popular actresses on Channel 8, along with Felicia Chin, Jeanette Aw, Rui En, Dawn Yeoh, Jesseca Liu and Joanne Peh.

Xie was also known for starring in the swimming drama The Champion (2004), which was perhaps best remembered for the scene where she ran down Orchard Road in a bikini.

More recently, she acted in Hollywood movie Crazy Rich Asians (2018), playing gold-digging socialite Kitty Pong.

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