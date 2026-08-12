She sought advice from a temple medium, hoping for guidance on her next step.

Scammed of $20k by a Taoist medium, 34-year-old ex-teacher became one herself

Scammed of $20,000 by a temple medium she turned to for advice, Joycelyn Tan could have walked away from temple life. Instead, she became a Taoist medium herself.

A former secondary school Chinese teacher, the 34-year-old is now the co-founder of Sam Tua Yim Hao Dian Temple.

Despite the setbacks and sacrifices along this unconventional path, she continues her journey alongside a group of young devotees, determined to keep centuries-old traditions alive.

Duped into ‘lending money to someone in need’

After leaving her job as a secondary school Chinese teacher to explore other possibilities, Tan told Stomp that she found herself drawn towards opening a temple.

She was a former secondary school Chinese teacher. PHOTO: JOYCELYN TAN

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While she was familiar with temples from a young age, she said it was her grandmother who first brought her along to pray.

Along the way, Tan’s interest in Chinese culture and traditions grew, eventually leading her to pursue a degree in Chinese studies at the National University of Singapore.

She then sought advice from a temple medium, hoping for guidance on her next step.

He convinced her to lend $20,000 to someone in need, pitching it as a good deed.

She later found out he took it for himself instead.

“I actually believed he could support and help me but in the end, he just left without a word and with the money,” said Tan.

Having just left a stable career, she said the loss was devastating and left her on the brink of bankruptcy.

As it was a huge sum she never expected to owe, she initially kept the situation to herself, fearing she would be judged for being gullible and falling prey to a scam.

Thankfully, her family and close friends stepped in to help her financially, and she subsequently repaid them.

“That was the lowest point in my life,” she said.

She sought advice from a temple medium, hoping for guidance on her next step. STOMP PHOTOS: KARISSA YIP

Despite the setback, Tan continued exploring her options as she searched for direction in life. During a consultation with another temple medium, she was unexpectedly advised to become a medium herself.

The idea had never crossed her mind, she said, but “life just took its course”.

“I didn’t walk away from the temple even after the scam because I strongly believe in the temple traditions,” said Tan.

The unwavering commitment to her faith kept her going. She soon adjusted her previously structured lifestyle to set up her own temple and be present for consultations on weekends, when most people are available.

“I don’t get my free time anymore as I dedicate most of it to helping people at the temple,” she said, adding that this new arrangement has since become second nature to her.

As someone who had once envisioned a life following the typical Singaporean dream, Tan felt she had to start from scratch when she quit teaching.

Now, she said she feels a “responsibility to give back to people”, seeing her role as a gift from the gods.

Her first time going into a trance, getting possessed by deities

As a Taoist medium, Tan performs Tiao Dang, a trance ritual in which the medium enters a trance to become possessed by a deity as part of the practice. Believers often seek advice, healing, blessings or protection from the ritual.

Recounting her very first experience, Tan described it as “unexpected” as she blacked out and did not remember anything.

Before each session, Tan said she has to invite specific gods into the temple as part of the ritual, before praying to let them know that she will be the one taking them on.

With other temple staff chanting and playing the drums, she said she began to feel a strong sensation within her, followed by nausea and dizziness.

“I felt like I was drifting in and out of consciousness,” she said.

“I felt like I was drifting in and out of consciousness,” she said. PHOTO: JOYCELYN TAN

After praying, Tan said she sat on a chair and relaxed, waiting for the gods to come and take over her body naturally.

Once the trance session is over, she said she feels tired and physically drained, sometimes experiencing headaches as well.

But after that first session, her curiosity outweighed the physical toll. Her keenness to explore more about the periods of trance while the gods are in control of her body help her to “stay on track” and prepare for the next ritual.

Misconceptions about Taoist mediums

As a temple medium, Tan said people often question whether the practice is real or fake, with some wondering if it is simply a show or performance.

However, she believes it is also the mediums’ responsibility to share these practices with people who are curious or interested in learning more.

Tan added that many people are surprised to see someone her age when they visit the temple for a consultation.

Some even tell her: “Oh, I thought I’d be seeing an old man or woman.”

Asked whether her age affected temple-goers’ perceptions of her, Tan said that while many are initially surprised, they often return because of the welcoming environment the temple has created and the work it does.

Her team of about 20 members includes members as young as 15. PHOTO: JOYCELYN TAN

Young people keeping traditions alive

Her team of about 20 members includes members as young as 15, many of whom are still in school or working part-time.

While the group places an emphasis on discipline and learning how to carry out temple practices “properly”, Tan said they also try to bring more energy into their activities to attract a younger crowd.

They are also turning to social media and other online platforms to reach younger people — whether to invite them for consultations to seek guidance and blessings, or simply to learn more about Taoist traditions and practices.

“Now, being able to keep traditions going and attract younger people, means a lot to me,” said Tan.

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