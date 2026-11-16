‘I was despised for existing’: Transgender pageant queen on growing up ‘different’, now representing S’pore

At 25 , Antasha Zahra has already fulfilled a major dream of hers since beginning her gender transition almost a decade ago: to r epresent Singapore in the Miss International Queen pageant.

Now, apart from being the first transgender Miss International Queen Singapore , she is also the f irst runner-up of two other pageants: Miss Petite Global Singapore and Miss Equality World Singapore .

Sitting in her bedroom in Kaki Bukit, the pageant winner exudes warmth and a confidence that appears easy — but is hard-won.

Antasha’s many sashes hang on bedroom door. STOMP PHOTO: CHERRY TAN

Bullied for being different

Assigned male at birth, Antasha recalled being “on the feminine side” since young — enjoying activities like cooking and performing, while disliking “masculine” and physically demanding activities .

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However, she did not have the right words to describe her identity, and was not aware of the existence of the lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer (LGBTQ) community in Singapore.

“I always thought like, oh, maybe I’m just a boy who likes girly stuff,” Antasha told Stomp.

Growing up, she was frequently bullied for being different.

“ Boys would pick on me because I like to dance and sing, and I had a higher pitched voice ,” Antasha said, describing her younger self as a “timid boy” .

A group of boys would often hide her slippers when she visited the mosque with her grandmother, forcing her to walk home barefoot . On other occasions, they also threw holy books at her and chased her around even though she kept to herself.

“ They just despised me for existing. It was a very dark time for me,” she shared.

These negative experiences chipped away at her confidence so much that she dropped out of Malay dance in primary school out of shame.

Growing up, Antasha was frequently bullied for being different. PHOTO: COURTESY OF ANTASHA ZAHRA

Later in secondary school, she alleged that a male physical education (PE) teacher also picked on her regularly, recounting an occasion when he had seen her in makeup for a modern dance performance .

“When he saw me, he was like, ‘Why are you putting on makeup? You’re a boy. You cannot put on makeup, ’” Antasha said.

“It really made me feel sad and down about myself, and targeted my self-esteem.”

Fortunately, understanding that Antasha was very uncomfortable around the teacher, her principal permitted her to sit out of PE classes for the rest of the year.

The incident made her realise how important it was to have compassionate educators around her who made efforts to hear out her concerns.

“I had my counsellor who I always shared whatever problems I had with (and) supportive teachers (who) would always give me advice to be strong and ‘just be yourself’. I’m very thankful.”

The NS check-up and ‘wake up call’

The 25-year-old’s gender transition began when she was about 16, shortly after meeting her first transgender friend, Amy, on Facebook .

“ I still remember our first meetup… I think that was when it truly bloomed and hit me ,” Antasha said, realising that she wanted to be “as beautiful” as her friend.

Prior to meeting Amy, Antasha dreamt of having long hair and felt a pull towards trying women’s clothing. She would feel “really happy” and most comfortable in her skin whenever she tried more feminine styles of dressing.

Still, she would try to push such thoughts away. “(I wondered) why am I thinking like this? Is there something wrong with me?” she mused.

It was also around this time that Antasha was required to register for National Service (NS) and undergo a pre-enlistment medical screening.

“My mom told me, ‘Tomorrow you have to go for your NS checkup,’ and I froze,” she recalled.

“I didn’t have any documents ready, no memos ready, and deep down, I don’t really want to go through NS because it really scared me.”

Unsure of what to do, she turned to her friend Amy and learned more about hormone replacement therapy (HRT), which entails being prescribed hormones that allows transgender individuals to develop physical features that affirm their gender identity.

She declared that she was t ransgender at the pre-NS check-u p, and was then referred to Tan Tock Seng Hospital to see an endocrinologist, and the Institute of Mental Health for a gender psychiatrist.

Thus her gender transition journey officially began.

“When I got referred, I’m like, okay, it’s time to get serious,” she said. “You cannot play with it because this is life we’re talking about. If this is a road that I’m going through, I really want to go through it properly.

“So that was my wake up call.”

Looking back on the process she went through to make the first move towards her gender transition, Antasha admitted she was surprised by the efficiency.

“I think the system, surprisingly, in Singapore isn’t too conservative. They are aware of transgender people living in Singapore... I had really smooth process.”

‘Coming out’ to the family

Remarkably, there was no grand coming out moment at home. Rather, Antasha’s family learned that she was transgender while watching her viral social media videos.

She admitted that it was a “big shock” to everyone at first , but her mother had always known Antasha was different, and also had LGBTQ friends herself.

Antasha said her mother (behind) had always known she was different. PHOTO: COURTESY OF ANTASHA ZAHRA

“ She always reminded me that no matter what, I’m always her child, and I (just) have to remember my roots and morals, ” she said.

Her stepfather took a longer time to come to terms with her identity, and did not speak to her much for a while.

However, once he realised that Antasha was n ot “going on the wrong path”, he came to terms with her gender identity and remains protective of her till this day — especially when it comes to her relationships.

She told Stomp fondly of the moment that, instead of turning in for the evening, her stepfather stayed up with her to wait for an ex-boyfriend to pick her up for a gathering with friends. He said he “wanted to see who was fetching her” to make sure she would be safe.

“( That’s) how I know he really, really loves me ,” she beamed.

Antasha also sat out of family gatherings for almost 10 years before reconnecting with her extended family earlier this year.

To her surprise, her cousins and aunts were ready to catch up with her on everything they had missed out on.

“This Hari Raya was the year that I came to my aunt’s house, my cousins were there. (I figured) I’m 25 already, and if I’m not gonna face them, when am I gonna face them?”

Reuniting with her family members, she felt comforted knowing that they were accepting of her new self, and believed that they held on to memories of old times while still loving for her personality.

Opening doors internationally

Having come a long way from the days she watched beauty pageants online at 16, Antasha considers herself blessed to be able to represent Singapore on the international stage even if she returns without a crown.

“ Being petite (and) with tattoos, I’m really breaking the labels, ” the beauty queen — who joined her first pageant at 19 — said.

Antasha considers herself blessed to be able to represent Singapore on the international stage — even if she returns without a crown. PHOTO: COURTESY OF ANTASHA ZAHRA

She encouraged those in her shoes to chase their pageant dreams and push to make them a reality.

“You have to continue going forward and not really give a damn about what people think about you, ” she added.

She plans to take a break from pageantry for a year as she focuses on mentoring her friend — another pageant queen hopeful — and trying to kickstart her acting career.

Despite the break, she declared that her “ passion is not over ” and she will eventually prepare for future pageants.

“ For me, being on the international stage opens more doors for the younger generation, by making sure that (Singapore) is seen and heard.”

Antasha also hopes to inspire young people who may find it difficult to express their true selves, aiming to be “a voice for the community” and continuously advocating for trans visibility.

“I’m thankful to know that people look up to me because they actually can find someone that they can relate to, and I think that’s what’s important.

“Not a lot of trans people in Singapore are lucky to go through what I went through.”

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