‘I do my thing, you do yours’: 60-year-old ‘Corridor Runway Aunty’ refuses to let age dictate her style

At 60, Vicsland Poh is far from embracing the slow pace of retirement.

The Singaporean fitness coach teaches aqua fitness and swimming, conducts children’s gym and drama classes, works out at the gym, skateboards and pole dances once a week.

She also regularly turns the corridor outside her Jurong home into her personal runway.

Better known online as “Corridor Runway Aunty”, Poh has amassed a following on TikTok with videos of herself strutting down the corridor in her latest outfits.

From colourful dresses to eye-catching combinations of accessories, she films herself showing off her outfits — often with a confidence that belies the negative comments she initially received online.

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Poh is not trying to look young; rather, she simply loves dressing up.

“When I dress up, I like to take photos or videos of myself to record and keep them.”

Thought TikTok was only for young people

Poh started learning about TikTok after receiving suggestions that she post her outfit videos on the platform.

“At the time, I was like ‘TikTok is for younger people, I don’t think it’s for me’,” she recalled.

But when her ‘fit check’ videos began flooding her phone, Poh decided to give it a try — and has now become a familiar face to many online.

She said she has always loved fashion and dressing uniquely.

“I like to be unique in my clothing. I do not want to dress like everyone else so usually I will change up or DIY a bit. Upcycle a bit.”

Her love for fashion dates back to her teenage years and has remained part of her life ever since.

When Stomp visited her home, Poh demonstrated how she typically films her videos. She placed her phone on the steps outside her front door with the front camera switched on, then strutted towards it as she introduced her outfit.

On the day, she wore a brown tube top, colourful baggy pants, red shoes and oversized tortoiseshell glasses.

The outfit was comfortable and practical for the hot weather. “I just want to feel comfortable, it’s so hot today,” she remarked.

‘Old lady parading in clothes’

When Poh started her TikTok journey, she found herself receiving many negative comments on her videos.

Some commenters called her “shit” and “vomit”, while others said what she was doing was a “waste of time”.

One person even wrote that she was “flat, in front and behind”.

Despite her cheerful and easygoing demeanour, Poh admitted that those comments did hurt in the beginning.

“Initially it was bad but I already expected it. Of course, if you put yourself out there, there (will be) positive and negative comments, right?” she said.

“But the thing is that, to receive it, ultimately is like, whoa, it really feels bad.”

Poh added that people might be less accepting of older women expressing themselves through fashion.

“Who would like to see an old lady parading in clothes? Most of them would prefer young people right?” she quipped.

She expressed her concerns to her daughter, who changed her perspective by asking: “Why bother?”

Poh eventually came to the realisation that every comment — be it positive or negative — brought attention to her videos by boosting them on the algorithm.

She has since become even more determined to continue posting her fit check videos. “It’s my life anyway, right? You’re not me. You want to watch what I’m doing, by all means! If you don’t want (to), just scroll (away)!”

Her philosophy is simple — “I do my thing, you do yours.”

Age is not a concern

As she enters her 60s, Poh is committed to not viewing her age as a limitation.

“I don’t feel much difference from now and when I was much younger, earlier days. I don’t think I feel any difference.”

Her friends sometimes warn her to be more careful as she gets older, but the content creator is not about to stop trying new things.

“I’m falling down everywhere, leh. I do pole, also I fall down. I do skateboarding, also I fall down,” she said with a laugh.

She believes that people should be willing to try new activities, even if it pushes them out of their their comfort zone.

“Anything that interests me, I’ll sign up for a trial. I want to try (these activities) at least once to see if I enjoy them,” she said.

Poh encourages everyone to try something new and fun to counter the busy routine of every day life. “If day-to-day is already so busy and a bit routine, I would like to have something that’s a bit more extraordinary and fun,” she told Stomp.

And she’s not stopping anytime soon.

One activity still on her list? Parkour.

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