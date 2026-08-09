As thousands prepare to celebrate National Day, one family is preparing for something they’ve worked towards for so long.

‘He’d be so proud’: Family’s heartfelt NDP tribute to the man who inspired their love for music

As thousands prepare to celebrate Singapore’s National Day, one family is preparing for something they’ve been working towards for so long.

When the People’s Choir takes the stage at the National Stadium, 68-year-old Noriza Mohamed Salleh will be singing alongside her daughter, Shirin Hushairi Taylor, and grandchildren, Ariana Maya Taylor and Ezra Alba Taylor — three generations united by a love of music that has echoed through their home for years.

For them, performing at the National Day Parade (NDP) for the first time isn’t simply another show.

It is the latest chapter in a family story that began long before the youngest members of the family were born.

Performing at the NDP for the first time isn’t simply another show. STOMP PHOTO: SYAZANA HISHAMUDDIN

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Where it all began

The family told Stomp that their shared love for music and the arts can be traced back to Noriza’s childhood.

Inspired by her talented uncle, who used to be in a band, Noriza began entering singing competitions when she was in Secondary Two. She went on to perform at multiple venues including the historic open-air National Theatre (Panggung Negara), before putting her aspirations on hold to get married and start a family.

She thought her singing days were over — until now.

Now a proud grandmother, or “nenek” in Malay, Noriza has found herself stepping back into the spotlight this year, landing acting gigs for a Hari Raya commercial and an upcoming Deepavali campaign.

When the opportunity to perform at the NDP came along, she even gave up her annual trip to the UK to visit her son so she could take part in rehearsals.

Describing this chapter of her life as a dream come true, she said: “When you have it, you grab it, while I can still sing and move.”

Little did she imagine that decades after first discovering her own love for performing, her daughter and grandchildren would inherit that same passion — and that all three generations would one day share Singapore’s biggest stage together.

Shirin’s late father was always her ‘inspiration’

When she became a mother of two, Noriza passed on her love for singing to her daughter, Shirin, and her younger son.

Shirin, 43, began singing and performing at the age of five, with her mother encouraging her to take part in various competitions from a young age.

She went on to perform in the inaugural season of Singapore Idol in 2004 and has since built an impressive performing portfolio, taking on the lead role of Donna in a drama class production of Mamma Mia!, appearing in a staging of Cabaret, and now performing at this year’s NDP.

Shirin (third from left) was among the Top 30 finalists in the debut season of Singapore Idol. PHOTO: MEDIACORP

“My love for music goes way back to my mum and my late dad,” Shirin said, adding that her father had always been an “inspiration”.

Growing up, weekly karaoke sessions were a family tradition, with everyone gathering to sing their favourite songs together.

As her late father loved songs by American singer-songwriter Lionel Richie and Welsh singer Tom Jones, Shirin grew up listening to what she affectionately calls “evergreen songs”. Singing them today, she said, brings her back to those treasured family moments.

While her father was not the most musically gifted, she said he never shied away from performing.

“He could sing once he got the key right, but his movements were a bit awkward,” she said with a laugh.

Shirin (second from right) with her mother, brother, and late father (far right) at the NDP in the early 2000s. PHOTO: SHIRIN HUSHAIRI TAYLOR

It was his passion and willingness to put himself out there that left the biggest impression on Shirin. She believes it was from him that the family’s love for the limelight first began.

Shirin said her father died in 2008, a day after his 50th birthday. The memory remains especially vivid because her now-husband, who is Scottish, had the chance to meet him just before he passed away.

“The fact that (my dad) got to meet my husband and approve of him, was a very big deal,” she said.

When they first received an audition notice from the conductor of the People’s Choir, Shirin said the family had only a few days to submit their audition tapes before the deadline.

The invitation was initially for Shirin, her husband and their two children. However, knowing that her husband was not interested in performing, she decided to submit an audition tape for her mother, Noriza, instead.

“I thought I should just send an audition tape for my mum as well because she is the reason why we do what we do,” she said.

Before she knew it, Shirin was chuckling at her mother’s enthusiasm. While the rest of the family submitted simple WhatsApp voice recordings, Noriza filmed herself belting out a song, karaoke-style, for her audition tape.

“We sent in our tapes and did not expect all four of us to get in, but we did,” she said.

PHOTO: SHIRIN HUSHAIRI TAYLOR

Love for music passed down to third generation

Shirin’s two children, 12-year-old Ariana and 10-year-old Ezra, have also inherited the family’s love for music and performing.

Growing up with her mother’s voice constantly filling the house, Ariana said she naturally followed in her footsteps.

“My mum likes to be very dramatic,” she quipped. “She sings every day. I used to think, ‘Should I tell her to keep quiet?’ But nowadays I kind of do that too.”

Ariana still vividly remembers her first taste of performing. At just four years old, she was in the UK for the Edinburgh Festival Fringe when organisers invited children on stage to sing Let It Go from the 2013 Disney hit, Frozen.

“I was like, ‘me!’ so I ran onto the stage and sang it,” she beamed.

Since then, Ariana has appeared in multiple productions with Evolve Arts, and two productions with Wild Rice. Along with her brother, she’s set to return to the stage later this year for a well-loved pantomime.

Also following in his mother’s footsteps, Ezra has appeared in drama school productions of Footloose, Matilda and Mary Poppins.

Most recently, he played Chip in the Beauty and the Beast musical at Marina Bay Sands, where he performed the song Human Again.

Ezra played Chip in Beauty and the Beast at Marina Bay Sands earlier this year. PHOTO: SHIRIN HUSHAIRI TAYLOR

Becoming stars, high-fiving and rubbing shoulders with ‘famous people’ at NDP

Now that all four family members are sharing the stage at this year’s National Day Parade, they admitted that juggling rehearsals and performances can be “exhausting” at times, but said the opportunity to experience it together has made it all worthwhile.

Shirin noted that rehearsals began in March and were held once a week for a couple of hours, making the commitment far more manageable than many people might expect.

She also credited her husband for making the experience possible, describing him as “very supportive” for chauffeuring the family to and from rehearsals each week — a role she said was “quite a tough job”.

Shirin credits her husband (centre) for making the experience possible. PHOTO: SHIRIN HUSHAIRI TAYLOR

As a stay-at-home mother, she said stepping out of her daily routine to perform alongside her mother and children has been an experience she feels is “almost impossible to get”.

She added that the NDP is probably one of the few platforms that would bring three generations of a family together to perform on the same stage.

For Shirin, being part of the People’s Choir is about more than just taking to the stage. She said the experience behind the scenes has been equally memorable, describing the atmosphere, camaraderie and adrenaline as “amazing” and “indescribable”.

Ariana and Ezra also shared excitedly that they will be performing this year’s National Day songs, Giants and Sparkle, alongside Iman Fandi and Gareth Fernandez.

Ezra is also among the children leading the singing of the National Anthem during the parade.

One of his favourite memories from rehearsals, he shared eagerly, was helping Iman Fandi with her outfit alongside Ariana.

“She kept stepping on her skirt, so we offered to hold it for her,” he chuckled.

One of Ezra’s favourite memories from rehearsals was helping Iman Fandi with her outfit alongside Ariana. PHOTO: SHIRIN HUSHAIRI TAYLOR

For Ariana, one of the highlights has been meeting all the “famous people” behind the scenes and exchanging handshakes and high-fives with them.

“In school I can be like, ‘I high-fived Joakim Gomez you know’,” she grinned.

One of Shirin’s most memorable moments was being featured in the music video for Sparkle, one of this year’s three National Day songs.

“I genuinely did not know it was going to be played everywhere,” she laughed.

The unexpected exposure even made her something of a celebrity at her children’s schools. Ariana shared that she was flooded with text messages from schoolmates asking if the woman in the music video was her mother.

Shirin was featured in the music video for Sparkle, one of three National Day 2026 songs. PHOTO: NDPEEPS/YOUTUBE

For Noriza, her favourite memory has been the opportunity to perform for thousands of spectators, including Singapore’s President.

“It’s like becoming a star,” she chuckled.

Looking back on the experience, Shirin said the family is immensely grateful for the opportunity to perform at this year’s NDP.

“If my dad saw all of us today, he’d be very proud,” she said with a smile.

More than just performing together

For Shirin, performing alongside her mother and children is about far more than taking to the stage.

She credits her mother for nurturing her love for singing from a young age, giving her the confidence to perform and be herself — values she is now passing on to Ariana and Ezra by encouraging them to perform from an early age.

“My mum, who has been the one encouraging me to perform, made me who I am today,” she said. “I’m very confident and I would like the same thing for my children.”

Now, they are carrying on a family tradition that has culminated in all three generations sharing Singapore’s biggest stage at this year’s NDP.

The children, too, cherish the rare opportunity to perform alongside their grandmother. While Ariana and Ezra have performed together before, this is the first time either of them has shared the stage with their nenek.

“It’s just a nice feeling to be together,” Ezra said simply.

“It’s just a nice feeling to be together,” Ezra said simply. PHOTO: SHIRIN HUSHAIRI TAYLOR

Beyond the performances, the family said being part of the People’s Choir has also been about forging friendships with people from all walks of life. With Ezra being the youngest member, Shirin said the experience reflected what the NDP is all about — bringing together people from different backgrounds who call the Republic home.

“I’m so happy to be able to contribute to Singapore. This is my first time and hopefully not the last,” said Noriza.

Yet, beyond performing on Singapore’s biggest stage, what she treasures most is something much simpler.

With rehearsals bringing the family together every week, she said the experience gave her precious time with her daughter and grandchildren.

“They’re always so busy. This is the time I get to see them every week. I’m so happy,” Noriza smiled.

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