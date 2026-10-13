The 90 year-old widower runs his stall for nearly nine hours every day.

‘Happiness is enough’: Elderly hawker, 90, still works 9 hours a day despite deformed finger from bad fall

At 90 years old, Lee Song Kun happily spends his days running his noodle stall solo in Toa Payoh — even after suffering from a fall that left him with a permanent deformity.

Though he is relatively new to the coffee shop at Block 183 Toa Payoh Central, his daily routine is hard-earned, coming just months after a devastating fall at an MRT station.

Speaking to Stomp, Lee held his hand up to show how the pinky finger of his right hand had bent unnaturally as a result of the accident.

He shared that he only made a full recovery after seven months, yet persevered to set up his hawker stall. He now often sees regular customers returning to enjoy his affordably-priced noodles.

Started hawker life at just 17

Lee shared that growing up, he was raised without formal education. “I didn’t go to school. Very early on, I dropped out,” he said.

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He began to work as a hawker at 17, selling various different kinds of dishes like mixed vegetable rice, pork ribs and prawn noodles.

When asked about his previous stall, Lee said he “doesn’t remember” when he stopped running it as it was a “long time ago”.

Despite the hiatus, Lee’s passion for cooking never waned.

With his daughter’s help, he restarted his hawker business and rented the stall in Toa Payoh.

Since its opening just three months ago, business has been brisk for Lee’s Mushroom Minced Meat Noodle stall. Customers cite the affordability as one of the reasons for their continued support, with many of the dishes priced from just $4.

Now, he insists on opening every day, starting at 7am each morning. He serves customers until 2.30pm, takes a break, then reopens from 5pm to 7pm.

Lee personally prepares the ingredients and cooks every dish himself, running the stall as a one-man show with no additional help.

PHOTOS: WILBUR CHONG

Though he moves slowly and with a slight hunch, he skillfully manages multiple orders for dishes like laksa, fishball noodles and fishball soup even during peak periods.

He smiles cheerfully through it all, showing off decades of experience through every task.

Wife’s passing sparked his drive

Explaining his decision to get back to the gruelling hawker life after a long break, Lee said it was better than staying at home alone all day.

He admitted to feeling listless after his wife’s passing, stating that he grew increasingly lonely after the loss.

“I’m on my own. My wife died...staying at home is gloomy,” he explained.

Instead of having a restful retirement, Lee returned to running a hawker stall to cheer himself up and give himself “something to do”.

Concerned about his advanced age, his daughter was not supportive of the decision at first. She was hesitant to let her elderly father run a stall on his own, worrying about his physical condition.

After explaining to her that he simply didn’t want to “stay idle” at home, she understood and ultimately agreed to support him and help rent the stall.

Values happiness above all else

When asked about the current condition of his right hand, he confidently replied that it had already healed and does not affect him, despite the visible deformity.

“I fell down, it wasn’t anything big,” he said, dismissing the incident. “The injury has been around for a while. It’s been over half a year.”

Speaking about the state of his new hawker stall business and recent rising costs, he said that whether or not he has money does not matter to him, as he values happiness the most.

Happiness is enough. Got money, no money, all okay.

“Losing money doesn’t matter. When I was younger, I lost a fortune to horse gambling,” he joked.

Although he has entered his 90s, he does not feel that the work is too hard or tiring — reiterating that if he did, he would have “never done it to begin with”.

He says he will continue running his hawker stall as long as he feels happy doing so.

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