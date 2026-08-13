Rosemina Hamzah started strength training just a year ago with her daughter, Siti Maryam, who is a personal trainer.

Grandma, 73, deadlifts 67.5kg after just 1 year at gym, now training for Hyrox

A year ago, Rosemina Hamzah had never lifted a dumbbell and struggled with everyday activities such as walking and climbing stairs.

Today, the 73-year-old grandmother can deadlift 67.5kg — more than her own body weight — and is training to take on Hyrox Singapore in November.

Not bad for someone who once thought strength training wasn’t for people her age.

The former school cook started working out in August 2025 under the guidance of her daughter, personal trainer Siti Maryam Abdul Rahman.

Since then, videos of “Cik Rose”, as she is affectionately known online, lifting weights and working out have turned her into something of a TikTok “fitspo”.

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Netizens regularly cheer her on, with comments such as “wanna be this strong when im old” and “go auntie 💪🏼”, while others jokingly admit that her workouts put them to shame as they are not as physically active as she is.

Maryam, 33, initially posted videos of her mother because she thought they would make “cute” and “funny” content. However, they soon attracted thousands of followers.

Since then, the mother-daughter duo have made it their mission to keep posting about their fitness journey to inspire others.

“(Through the videos) more people are also pushing their parents to start their fitness journey,” Rosemina shared.

PHOTOS: STOMP

She used to struggle with everyday activities

Rosemina had never been particularly sporty, even when she was younger. By the time she reached her 70s, however, she admitted she was starting to feel the effects of her age.

“I had difficulties in walking, praying and (even had) shortness of breath,” she said.

The most ‘strenuous’ activity she used to do regularly was cycling to and from Loyang Secondary School, where she worked as a cook.

However, even that began to take a toll on her knees and she was no longer able to cycle as well as she used to.

Maryam suggested that her mother try strength training, but Rosemina was initially reluctant.

Like many older folks, she was more concerned about housework, and was worried exercise would cause further injury.

“I think a lot of older people assume aches and pains are just part of aging, but with the right training, so much can actually improve,” Maryam said.

She eventually convinced her mother to hit the gym with the promise of training her safely.

Rosemina started small, with simple exercises such as lateral squat walks and lifting dumbbells. Then she began getting stronger and moved on to more intense workouts.

From struggling with stairs to working out 4 times a week

With more frequent exercise, Rosemina began noticing small improvements in her daily life.

It was when she realised she could get up off the floor and climb stairs with ease, that Maryam said her mother was “completely sold”.

“Now she’s the one asking me what’s next and what she could carry heavier!” Maryam said with a laugh.

Rosemina said she can now perform her five daily prayers — which involve standing, bowing and prostrating — “with the full motion of movements”.

She also has more energy for household chores and can jog or brisk walk for up to 4km — something she used to struggle with.

“I can keep up better with my grandchildren’s energy,” she added, chuckling.

The pair now train together up to four times a week.

Winning medals at 73 years old

In August, exactly a year after beginning her fitness journey, Rosemina entered a deadlift challenge organised by local strength-focused training studio, MBold.

The 73-year-old clinched the Champion title in the ‘70 & Above’ category for deadlifting 67.5kg — her personal best.

“If I had known I could be this energetic and mobile, I would have started sooner,” Rosemina beamed.

PHOTOS: SANTAIPANTAI/TIKTOK

Feeling encouraged by her feat, she and Maryam have now signed up for Hyrox Singapore in November.

Despite feeling “a little nervous” joining a sporting event of such high calibre, Rosemina said she is also “excited to prove” that she’s capable of great things at this age.

She credits her daughter for pushing her on and making sure every gym session is safe and enjoyable.

“My mother’s social media feed has been flooded with (Hyrox) videos and she always discusses them with me,” Maryam said.

PHOTOS: GYMBADDIESG/INSTAGRAM

For Maryam, seeing her mother’s transformation has been about more than how much she can lift.

“Honestly, if you told me a few years ago that my mother would be lifting weights and signing up for Hyrox in her 70s, I probably wouldn’t have believed you,” she said.

“Seeing her confidence grow has been even more rewarding than seeing the numbers on the barbell increase.

“I’m incredibly proud of her.”

Her mother’s transformation has also encouraged Maryam to help other seniors get active.

She recently started Moving with Ma-Chics, a fitness event aimed at motivating seniors in the Malay community to get moving.

She incorporates beginner-friendly activities and charges just $5 per person, with proceeds going to charity. The low fee, she said, helps remove barriers to entry while ensuring participants have some “commitment on their end”.

Its first edition was attended by Minister of State Rahayu Mahzam, and Maryam hopes to host more of such events to help the elderly discover their strength, just as her own mother has.

“The goal isn’t just to cross the finish line, it’s to show other seniors that it’s never too late to start taking care of yourself and doing things you never thought were possible,” she said.

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