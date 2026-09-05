6-year-old Sarah Aafiyah’s letter to PM Wong inspired her parents to start their own line of merchandise.

Girl, 6, who begged ‘Lorens Wong’ not to give her another sibling now has her own merch

What started as a joke on six-year-old Sarah Aafiyah after the National Day Rally has turned into a heartwarming charity initiative within just days.

Humairah Suhaimi, 36, jokingly told her daughter on Aug 26 that Prime Minister Lawrence Wong wanted Singaporeans to have more children, prompting a tearful reaction from the younger of two siblings.

Determined not to become a “big sister”, the preschooler wrote an appeal letter to “Lorens Wong”.

The letter later inspired her parents to create their own line of merchandise with the charmingly misspelled name as the tagline. The family plans to donate half of the proceeds to charity.

‘Most famous girl in school’

With her mother’s help, Sarah’s letter was mailed to the Prime Minister’s Office on Aug 27.

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Before sending it, Humairah also emailed PM Wong to explain the context, in case he was wondering what the letter was about.

To her surprise, she received an email response just days later — from PM Wong himself.

Speaking to Stomp, the mother of two said she had initially shared the series of events on her personal Instagram Stories, where it drew amused responses from friends and family.

She later shared the story with various media outlets, and Sarah quickly found herself getting plenty of attention.

“Initially when I told her about her going viral, she didn’t express much of a reaction,” said Humairah.

“But on Monday, she went to school and got a lot of attention from her friends and teachers…she candidly told me that she’s the ‘most famous girl in school’ now.”

Dear Lorens Wong, Love Sarah

Sarah’s humorous words and phrases are nothing new to the family.

Her parents have long kept track of what they call “Sarah-isms”, including mispronounced words such as “hanitiser” for hand sanitiser and “cubby-net” for cubby or cabinet.

“She would create words that make more sense than the word itself,” Humairah said with a laugh.

Netizens reacting to Sarah’s letter were also quick to point out some of her misspellings, such as “siblinks” and “Singapor”.

Seeing how much attention his daughter’s story had received, Sarah’s father, Khairul Mondzi, realised her unique phrases could become “something big”.

The 41-year-old executive creative director then had the idea to create the Instagram handle @DearLorensWongLoveSarah.

The name, he said, is “purposefully very long” as a nod to one of Sarah’s most endearing traits: speaking in sentences that sometimes “go on and on”.

With the help of his wife, he immediately began mocking up designs for tote bags and stickers based on Sarah’s drawings.

Tote bags and laptop stickers bearing Sarah’s iconic taglines. PHOTOS: DEAR LORENS WONG, LOVE SARAH

The brand, Dear Lorens Wong, Love Sarah, can now be found on Shopee, with a foldable canvas tote bag priced at $19.90 and six laptop sticker designs at $3.90 each available for pre-order.

The couple said they were simply “trying something new and fun”, and that it was Humairah’s idea to donate 50 per cent of the proceeds to a charity while the remaining would be set aside for the children’s savings.

‘Big Daddy say, must follow’

Sarah and her nine-year-old brother Adam Raees first met PM Wong in person at an LBKM anniversary dinner event in 2025. Before that, they only knew him as Singapore’s “Big Daddy”.

“(The term) ‘Big Daddy’ actually started with Lee Hsien Loong, over the Covid period,” Khairul explained.

Adam was much younger during the pandemic and did not understand why they had to be cooped up at home.

“To help them understand the concept of a government, we use the term Big Daddy (to describe the Prime Minister),” he said.

“Big Daddy say cannot go out… Big Daddy say less screen time, must follow.”

The term also proved rather useful in the couple’s parenting, as they could invoke “Big Daddy” for any rules that they wanted the children to adhere to at home.

“(To them) Daddy is someone who has authority, so Big Daddy must have the biggest authority over all of us,” Humairah said with a chuckle.

That perhaps explains why Sarah became so emotional when her mother told her: “Big Daddy want us to have more babies!”

Still wants to remain the youngest

When Stomp asked if she had changed her mind about her parents having another baby, Sarah’s answer was simple: “No.”

But contrary to what some might think, Sarah’s strong feelings were not the reason her parents decided against having more children.

Humairah and Khairul had decided early in their marriage to have only two children, especially after experiencing challenges during both pregnancies.

Both Sarah and Adam were also delivered via emergency caesarean sections.

Looking back at their children’s turbulent starts to life, the couple said they were amused by the personalities they had grown into.

“Sarah was very quiet, very gentle when she was young… now she’s like this,” Khairul said with a raucous laugh. “You wouldn’t know until a certain age, and you’ll see your child’s character develop.”

“She has zero filter, which is funny, but sometimes I do have to stop her before she says something wrong,” Humairah added sheepishly.

While Sarah is now aware of her newfound fame, she is not too fazed by the merchandise her parents have created.

She did, however, perk up at the thought of earning some money from the initiative.

As for which charity will benefit, Humairah said: “It’s very new, so when the funds come then we’ll see how it goes… but (definitely) something children-related.”

As for Sarah and Adam’s share? That will go straight into a savings account called the “No New Sibling Fund”.

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