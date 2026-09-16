She joined Singapore Airlines at 19 and spent over five years as a cabin crew member.

Ex-SQ stewardess, 28, leaves dream job to become prison officer despite mum calling her ‘crazy’

For many cabin crew members, stepping off the aircraft is just the beginning of a new journey.

Introducing Stomp’s new original series, Life After Landing, where we spotlight former flight attendants who have traded the skies for unexpected careers, pursued personal passions or navigated life-changing experiences after leaving the aviation industry.

When Chia Jia Li first told her mother she wanted to become a prison officer, her mother thought she was “crazy”.

Having joined Singapore Airlines (SQ) as cabin crew at 19 and spent more than five years with the airline, Chia said her Taiwanese mother saw her as rather “gu niang” — or ladylike in Mandarin.

But despite her mother’s doubts — and some of her own — Chia joined the Singapore Prison Service (SPS) as a prison officer in 2024.

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When Stomp visited the 28-year-old at Changi Prison Complex, she shared how she made the unlikely transition from SQ stewardess to Senior Correctional Unit Officer at the women’s prison.

Despite her mother’s doubts – and her own – she went on to join the SPS in 2024 as a prison officer. PHOTO: CHIA JIA LI

Family shocked by her decision

Chia said many people, especially her family, were surprised to learn that she wanted to become a prison officer, given how different it was from her previous career in aviation.

After receiving her offer letter from SPS, she had to work up the courage to break the news to her mother.

When she finally told her over dinner the next day, her mother’s reaction was one of disbelief: “Huh? What are you talking about? Are you crazy? You like that, how to become prison officer?”

“It’s because she knows me and my habits, and that I can be quite gu niang,” Chia said with a chuckle, explaining that she would even carry an umbrella whenever she went out in the sun.

Her mother’s biggest concern was whether she could make it through the training, which she described as intense.

Unlike her experience at SQ, this involved physical exercises under the sun, marching and adapting to a regimental lifestyle.

“I’m someone who likes to buy clothes and put on makeup, so I definitely had doubts about myself as well,” she said.

Leaving her dream job for ‘a greater cause’

Being a stewardess had always been Chia’s dream job, making the decision to leave SQ a difficult one.

She genuinely enjoyed her time there — although she admitted she does not miss the irregular hours, jet lag and time away from her family.

She also quipped that she now takes just five minutes to do her hair, compared to more than 30 minutes of careful styling when she was flying.

Being a stewardess had always been Chia’s dream job, making the decision to leave SQ a difficult one. PHOTO: CHIA JIA LI

“But as humans, we can have different dreams at different times of our lives. Now, I want to contribute to a greater cause meaningfully,” she said.

Travelling to different countries as cabin crew also made Chia appreciate how safe Singapore was and reflect on the people working behind the scenes to keep it that way.

On one occasion, after landing in a developing country following an overnight flight, she was surprised to be escorted to her hotel by armed guards.

She later realised she would have to scrap her plans to eat out alone because it was not considered safe — a stark contrast to Singapore, where she felt comfortable going out at any time of day.

That experience prompted her to think more deeply about her career, and how she, too, could contribute to keeping Singapore safe.

Together with a desire to spend more time with her family, it led her to look for a “more purposeful role in public service”.

“I really enjoy the safety that Singapore has given me, so I wanted to contribute to that aspect. I started thinking about all the Home Team organisations,” she shared.

SPS felt like a natural fit, giving her the opportunity to serve the public while supporting rehabilitation.

Its mission resonated with her and she eventually took the leap to apply to become a prison officer.

She then began nine months of training, recalling how she broke down during one session when the heat became overwhelming and her entire body was aching.

“I was not doing whatever was required of me properly. I was not at that level yet, so I had a lot of self-doubt at that moment,” she said.

However, support and encouragement from her colleagues and loved ones helped her push through.

Culture shock in her new role

Chia’s first day at Changi Prison was a mix of nerves and excitement as she stepped into an environment vastly different from what she was used to.

As she passed through the multiple security gates leading into the women’s prison block, the reality of her new job began to sink in.

“I was like, oh no, I’m really here. I better do well,” she said.

Before she knew it, she was walking alongside inmates.

What caught her off guard was how quickly they began interacting with her, striking up conversations and asking where she was from. She had not expected such direct interaction on her very first day.

“It was really on my first day that I saw prison in its entirety. You can always say training simulates it, but when you are here, it’s actually very different,” she said.

The biggest culture shock in going from cabin crew to prison officer, Chia said, was the shift in context and perspective.

As cabin crew, most passengers she met were travelling for happy reasons — whether for holidays or to reunite with loved ones.

In prison, however, the women she interacts with are often going through some of the most difficult periods of their lives.

The biggest culture shock in going from cabin crew to prison officer was the shift in context and perspective. PHOTO: CHIA JIA LI

Found the ‘weirdest things’ during cell searches

Before joining SPS, Chia admitted she too had the misconception that prison officers simply “lock inmates up”. In reality, her job goes beyond maintaining safe custody.

In reality, their work ranges from managing inmate movements and conducting welfare checks to responding to incidents and supporting rehabilitation.

Chia and her colleagues rotate between three shift patterns — AM, PM and 12-hour shifts — with no two days quite the same.

“You don’t really know what will happen that day,” she said. One moment, she could be sitting in the office; the next, she could be responding to a commotion outside.

Chia recalled an incident in the yard where two inmates got into a dispute while many others were present.

“A lot of things were happening at once. I had to make sure that I took control of the situation to ensure that everyone was safe,” said Chia.

In such situations, she sometimes has to raise her voice and reprimand the inmates involved as it is the fastest way to get the message across.

Another unpredictable part of the job is conducting cell searches, during which she occasionally finds items that should not be there.

“I’ve found the weirdest things,” she said.

Describing the inmates as “creative”, she said these included makeshift skipping ropes fashioned from sanitary pad wrappers tied together, as well as homemade clothing hooks and shower tap holders.

Some were created for entertainment or practical purposes, while others raised security concerns, such as sharp objects hidden inside toilet bowls and taps.

Depending on what is found and the circumstances, Chia then has to determine the appropriate response.

Breaking bad news to inmates

For Chia, one of the hardest parts of the job is balancing firmness with empathy.

“We have to uphold security and discipline while recognising that every individual has different needs and circumstances,” she shared.

One of her toughest days came when she had to break the news to an inmate that a family member had died.

Chia said she still feels for inmates when they receive difficult news, often through a secondary source.

After delivering such news for the first time, she went home imagining what it would be like to be in the inmate’s position.

“The more I thought about it, the sadder I felt,” she said, adding that she even teared up when recounting the experience to her family.

“So when I have to deliver such bad news, it can really leave a lasting impact,” said Chia.

Chia said there have been many moments that reaffirmed why she chose this career. STOMP PHOTO: GLEN LAI

‘The best present is to never see me again’

Since joining SPS in 2024, Chia said there have been many moments that reaffirmed why she chose this career.

Often, it is the small moments that keep her going, such as seeing inmates who were initially withdrawn gradually open up to her. She takes pride in watching them take responsibility for their actions and work towards change.

Some inmates have even told her they want to write her a card after they are released.

Her response is simple: “The best present you can give me is to never see me again under such circumstances.”

At the heart of Chia’s work is her belief that people should not be defined by the worst mistake they have made.

She said that although she misses aspects of flying with SQ, she has been able to carry many of the skills she developed as cabin crew — including professionalism, empathy and communication — into her role in the prison service.

Looking ahead, Chia does not know exactly what the future holds, but she believes she has found a career that feels meaningful.

“I feel that I have more to give in this job and it’s something I want to pursue very strongly.”

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