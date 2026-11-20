She joined Singapore Airlines in 1994 at 20 years old.

Ex-SQ cabin crew member’s life changed because a business class passenger made her an offer she couldn’t refuse

For many cabin crew, stepping off the aircraft is just the beginning of a new journey.

Introducing Stomp’s new original series, Life After Landing, where we spotlight former flight attendants who have traded the skies for unexpected careers, pursued personal passions or navigated life-changing experiences after leaving the aviation industry.

After one mid-air offer she couldn’t refuse, ex-SQ crew member Cecilia Sim embarked on her journey from being in the air to being on air.

On her 25th year on the job, the former Singapore Airlines (SQ) chief stewardess was working in business class when she started chatting with a passenger who turned out to be the group president of private healthcare group Fullerton Health.

‘He was observing me’

Sim, 53, noticed he was observing her but didn’t know that he was in the midst of building a customer service department and thought she would be perfect for the job.

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She told Stomp: “He liked the way I managed the crew and family with young children, with that kind of care and empathy.”

‘It was time to move on’

“It took me a while to consider, then I tendered my resignation two months later.”

From that point, her career change took her from cabin crew to corporate.

She worked up through the ranks and ended up as the company’s Assistant Vice President of Customer Experience.

In her eighth year there, she was ready to make another move, spurred on by the death of her father.

He died after facing a three-year battle with a rare and aggressive type of cancer called choriocarcinoma, forcing the mother of two to pause and reflect on her life’s direction.

“Life shouldn’t be just chasing dreams, chasing status, or title. It’s more of how you want to enjoy your next maybe 20 years.”

One of her parents’ last pictures together before her father died in 2025. PHOTOS: COURTESY OF CECILIA SIM

Singapore Airlines is still part of her life, and her livestreams

Now 53, she’s on to the next chapter of her career — as a full-time livestreamer.

Being an ex-SQ cabin crew helped her gain traction among a competitive field of livestreamers.

Sim went from junior cabin crew to chairman of SQ’s Grooming Academy. PHOTOS: COURTESY OF CECILIA SIM

Sim has an impressive resume.

She rose through the ranks from blue kebaya to red kebaya. She also served as a grooming instructor and became chairman of the airline’s Grooming Academy, conducting training classes for new recruits and existing crew.

Sim enjoys sharing about her extensive SQ experience with her TikTok live audience. PHOTO: STOMP

Her experience as a former grooming instructor got her attention too. She would don her red kebaya and chat with her followers on her account @chop.chop.kalipok, sharing candidly about everything from life as a young crew member to personal grooming tips.

It was not all glamour. She also shared a fair few passenger “horror stories”.

Violent passenger on 11-hour Milan-Singapore flight

“He was physically abusive, (and) almost hit my flight steward’s eye. At one point he took out his belt, wanted to hit his wife,” she recounted.

Eventually, he was restrained.

“Once we put the restraint on, we cannot take it out. So if they ask to go toilet, too bad, you have to do it on the seat.”

How her livestreaming career started

Eager to try something new after leaving her corporate role, Sim signed up for a SkillsFuture course for TikTok livestreaming. Days later, she hosted her first livestream which attracted almost 500 viewers right away.

Her audience grew. At its peak, a single livestream garnered over 1,200 viewers — and her follower count grew from 1,000 to nearly 11,000 within months.

She became so good at this that Sim officially joined e-commerce platform Home Family in September as a full-time streamer and now hosts daily product streams for health supplements, skincare and cosmetics.

She streams from a neat mini studio setup in a corner of her living room and has adapted to a new routine to accommodate her daily evening livestreams that end as late as 11pm.

Her biggest supporters

Through it all, her husband and two children — both university students in their 20s — remain her biggest supporters, encouraging her to keep building her platform.

She has the full support of her husband and two children, who keep her going. PHOTOS: STOMP, COURTESY OF CECILIA SIM

When she had to face nasty comments from her audience, her family rallied behind he

After receiving comments like “Why still wear SQ uniform, just move on your own life!” and “You speak so Singlish, are you sure you were SQ crew before?”, Sim felt like giving up.

But her family would remind her that she had worked so hard for her platform that it would be a pity to surrender.

‘The whole sky belongs to you’

Sim reflected on her start to her current reality.

When she joined SQ in 1994 at the age of 20, she started with a basic salary of $850 per month. “And that was subject to CPF deduction!”

She chuckled, and added: “But then again, back then chicken rice one plate was probably $2.50.”

But she said it is important to step out of one’s comfort zone and “challenge a new environment”.

“It’s difficult to make the first move, just like skydiving, jumping from the plane out into the air. That moment is scary, but don’t be scared because the whole sky belongs to you.”

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