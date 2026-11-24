After being introduced to drugs at 16 and serving three jail terms, Elizabeth Neo found the strength to break the cycle and is now a social worker.

After battling addiction for years, S’porean mum, 37, turns life around for son: ‘His presence made me grow’

Social worker Elizabeth Neo exhibits an easy wisdom, candour and humour that belie a difficult past.

One of two recipients of the Berita Harian-Maybank Perkasa Award 2026 — which recognises Singaporeans who have demonstrated extraordinary perseverance in overcoming life’s constraints — Neo was incarcerated for drug-related offences three times between 2011 to 2019 .

She was first introduced to drugs by her peers at 16, and tried not to return to substance abuse after the first two times she was jailed.

Unfortunately, Neo could not stay clean each time. “ Midway, I slipped and fell (back in) ,” she told Stomp.

Things changed with her third and final incarceration, when she had to leave behind her six-month-old son.

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“This time around, with his presence (I told myself) ‘I have to stop this. Why must I go back to the cycle?’”

Becoming a mum changed everything

She was ordered to serve one year in the Drug Rehabilitation Centre (DRC) before serving another year at home, with regular check-ins at the Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) .

Neo’s third admission was the hardest for her to endure as she had to be away from her infant after being with him for the first six months of his life.

“ I missed important milestones. He could already recognise people, take his first steps and speak, ” the 37-year-old recounted.

She even recalled a time when her son was wailing for a hug that she was not able to give, as the pair were separated by the glass visitation window.

Exhausted with “going through the cycle”, Neo committed to staying clean and rebuilding her relationship with her only child upon the end of her sentence in 2021.

While she was excited to see him, their early bond had faded as she could not be present for him during her year in DRC. Perhaps, she thought, he was fearful of losing his mother again.

“Maybe it was his way of showing me he was angry, because I was there for him at first, then I went missing,” she lamented.

Thus, Neo and her t hen-boyfriend — now husband — visited the boy weekly while he was under the care of trusted family, to rebuild their relationship .

She was “ grateful ” that it only took a few months for their mother-son bond to be established once more.

“His presence made me grow more determined of what I want to do in my life with him in it, because I’m no longer just me. I have someone that I must take care of.”

Now eight years old, her son keeps her in check when it comes to her studies.

Neo, who is reading a diploma in psychology at Temasek Polytechnic, chuckled as she told Stomp of how her son wo uld remind her to attend her online classes .

“ He’s like, ‘I study, you also study together’, ” she laughed.

Neo committed to staying clean and rebuilding her relationship with her son upon the end of her third sentence in 2021. PHOTO: COURTESY OF ELIZABETH NEO (AI-GENERATED)

‘Kindness can do so much’

Neo acknowledged that while she could not change her past , she can choose how she moves forward with kindness and empathy in her personal and professional life.

In 2024 , she met a family through domestic violence intervention programme Brotherhood , consisting of a mother and three children fleeing an abusive home.

Among the three children, one was a teenage girl, another in primary school and the youngest in preschool.

“ When I learnt about their situation, I thought, if I could provide them with a safe place, even just for a night, why not? They had been sleeping rough on the streets for a few days and were clearly hungry and tired ,” she recalled.

At the time, Neo was living in a HDB studio apartment with her husband, son and two kittens. When asked what led her to open up her home to the family of four — which was likely to make the space feel even more crowded — Neo said he r priority was ensuring the children were safe.

The incident reminded her of the time someone had also opened their doors to her when she was much younger.

She once made a “ bad decision” in refusing to go home, and it was someone she was not close to who asked her to stay at their place for the night, cautioning that it was not safe for a girl to be out so late .

“ I don’t know if it was a small gesture for her, but it really impacted me a lot,” Neo recounted, feeling it was her duty to pay it forward.

“Kindness can do so much, you know? ”

Helping others in crisis

Today, Neo is a full-time social work associate at Fellowship of Men (FMS), a non-profit organisation that believes breaking the cycle of family violence requires engaging struggling men early — before situations escalate into crisis .

When asked why she chose to work with FMS, Neo cited research on the higher suicide rates among men in Singapore.

She also observed: “ For someone who causes harm, it’s usually something that is deeper that nobody tends to want to know.”

Apart from working at FMS, the 37-year-old is also a Yellow Ribbon Cares Titan a nd a befriender with the Singapore After-Care Association (SACA) — both relevant to her experience as a former offender.

As a Yellow Ribbon Cares Titan, she offers support to former offenders who are re-integrating into society. PHOTO COURTESY OF ELIZABETH NEO

As a Titan, she offers support to peers who are re-integrating into society. She also engages female inmates as a SACA befriender.

“ I know how much it would have meant to have someone genuinely believe in me and walk alongside me. That’s why I strongly believe in second chances, because falling doesn’t mean someone is incapable of changing ,” Neo stressed.

‘What matters is we do not lose faith in ourselves’

Neo’s achievements and contributions to the community are what earned her the BH-Maybank Perkasa Award, which she received on Nov 6.

The new award category drew on the word “memperkasakan” (Malay for ‘to empower’) and was created in collaboration with Berita Harian and Maybank to celebrate Singaporeans of any race, who have demonstrated extraordinary perseverance.

In her acceptance speech, Neo said: “The Anugerah Perkasa is not mine alone. It belongs just as much to those who are still fighting to change, holding on to hope, and refusing to give up on themselves. To them, I say: no matter how hard the journey, what truly matters is that we do not lose faith in ourselves.”

Neo is one of two individuals who received the Berita Harian-Maybank Perkasa Award 2026. PHOTO: BERITA HARIAN

Family at her heart

When asked if her son is aware of what she has gone through, Neo replied in the negative . She believes that she would approach the conversation with honesty and understanding when the time is right, as she considers him too young now.

“My story is already out there…when he is older, I believe he’ll come across it ,” she said.

The point, however, is not what she says to him, but how she can show him through her actions.

“ I can teach him that redemption is possible, and that mistakes and failures do not define us.”

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