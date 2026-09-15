Hyrox poo incident: When does fitness culture become an unhealthy flex?

The recent Hyrox controversy involving an athlete who soiled herself during a race and continued competing has split the internet into two predictable camps.

On one side: “What an athlete! Such commitment! Winners never quit!”

On the other: “Excuse me, but people still have to use that equipment.”

Then, there’s my point of view: “At least she got that, “fitspo” content for social media! Followers sure go up!”

Australian athlete Joanna Wietrzyk reportedly experienced bowel incontinence while competing in the women’s pro race at Hyrox Beijing on Sept 12. She continued, completed the course and won.

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It is important to be accurate here: she did not choose to lose control of her bowels. What she did choose was to carry on after it happened.

That distinction matters.

Bowel problems are not unheard of in endurance sports. Intense exercise can cause gastrointestinal distress, particularly during long-distance running and other endurance events.

However, Hyrox is conducted largely indoors, with competitors moving through shared running lanes and exercise stations involving equipment such as rowing machines, sleds and kettlebells.

So, was this simply an elite athlete pushing herself to the limit? Or did personal ambition cross the line into behaviour that affected everyone else?

Not all sports and bodily fluids are treated equally

It would obviously be unacceptable for a swimmer to knowingly continue after defecating in a pool. No one would praise their mental strength while giving fellow competitors pink eye.

In marathons and triathlons, however, bodily mishaps are treated differently. Competitors cover long outdoor routes, facilities may be difficult to reach and gastrointestinal emergencies can occur suddenly.

Even then, something being relatively common does not automatically make it acceptable or hygienic. My husband, who has done three marathons at this point, makes it a point to stop at portable toilets even if that means extending his completion time.

A menstrual cycle can arrive unexpectedly and bleeding is involuntary, and let’s face it, once it happens while running, one may choose to carry on. You aren’t posing as great a health risk compared to fecal matter.

Bowel incontinence can also be involuntary. But after it has happened, particularly in an indoor competition with shared equipment, continuing becomes a decision. A selfish one.

There is a difference between enduring personal discomfort and transferring the consequences to everyone else.

When ‘no excuses’ fitness culture goes too far

The problem is larger than one athlete or one unpleasant viral video. It is part of a fitness culture that increasingly treats ignoring the body as evidence of moral superiority.

Pain is weakness leaving the body. Rest days are for quitters. Vomiting means you worked hard. Apparently, listening to your internal organs is now a character flaw. Tiger mum much?

About a decade ago, spin classes became the fashionable exercise of choice. Alongside their rise came reports of newcomers developing exertional rhabdomyolysis — a potentially serious condition in which damaged muscle tissue breaks down and releases substances into the bloodstream — after pushing themselves too hard. In severe cases, it can damage the kidneys.

So where should we draw the line?

With the rise of “fitspo” influencers, fitness is no longer simply something people do. It is something they must document, package and perform.

TikTok and Instagram are filled with variations of: “I entered a 5km race with absolutely no training. Let’s see how I do!” — much like the man who made headlines recently for climbing mount Fuji with no training wearing Crocs. He eventually needed to be rescued.

Singapore-based influencer Swizzyinsg also documented her ankle injury while still pushing through to make it for the Hyrox Beijing race.

Should phones no longer be allowed in such events so “doing it for the gram” is discouraged?

Race organisers have a duty to intervene

The organisation later acknowledged that the situation had not been handled properly. Hyrox co-founder Moritz Fürste reportedly apologised, saying officials should have acted immediately. Considering you’re not even allowed to sit and rest at stations without incurring a time penalty, the priorities seem a bit off.

Would it even be possible for an organiser to have procedures in place to quantify if an athlete truly is fit for their event? Maybe potential participants should clock a certain number of hours at a certified Hyrox gym before qualifying to join.

There’s a business money making idea in there — and I claim the residuals.

It might actually make these sports safer.

Stopping is not the same as failing

There are moments when continuing demonstrates resilience. There are also moments when stopping is the responsible, disciplined and genuinely right thing to do. Knowing the difference should be part of athletic training.

I can’t see another mother who chose to run a marathon stopping midway to breastfeed her child and think, “Wow, that’s amazing”, because I would feel the total opposite.

A personal best is personal.

Once pursuing that result compromises another person’s safety, hygiene or ability to compete fairly, it is no longer merely an inspiring story about determination.

It is entitlement.

Jillian Lim is an ex-radio DJ and current embroiderer, trying it all till something sticks.

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